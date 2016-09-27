To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha and RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi to attend a BRICS seminar on challenges in developing bond markets in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Power Minister Piyush Goyal to attend the SBI Banking and Economics conclave in Mumbai. GMF-LIVECHAT-PLANNING FOR 2017 with Chantell Ilbury, Scenario Planner and Author, mindofafox.com. With an eventful year closing in on the last quarter, who knows what's in store for 2017? Join us as we chat with Chantell Ilburyan, independent scenario strategist, facilitator, speaker and best-selling business author, at 1530 IST. She specialises in the use of scenarios and game-playing strategy to guide corporate teams through strategic conversations, especially in times of uncertainty. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  High stakes for $84 billion airwave auction after Vodafone play Vodafone's $7.2 billion cash injection into its Indian business has turned up the heat just days ahead of an $84 billion airwave auction which could decide who wins and loses in one of the world's fastest-growing telecoms markets.  ADB sticks to Asia growth forecasts on China, India strength; cautions on Fed The Asian Development Bank kept its growth estimates for developing Asia for this year and next at 5.7 percent, saying sustained expansion in China and India can steady the region but warned of risks from a looming U.S. interest rate hike.  India to speed up hydropower building on rivers flowing into Pakistan India will accelerate its building of new hydropower plants along three rivers that flow into Pakistan, a source familiar with the plan said on Monday, in a move likely to aggravate already tense relations with its neighbour a week after an attack on an Indian army base.  India begins campaign at United Nations to isolate Pakistan India began a campaign to isolate Pakistan at the United Nations on Monday, telling the 193-member General Assembly it was time to identify nations who nurture, peddle and export terrorism and isolate them if they don't join the global fight. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton, Trump clash over race and economy in first debate Democrat Hillary Clinton accused Republican Donald Trump of having a long history of racist behavior during a heated presidential debate that could reshape the 2016 campaign for the White House.  BOJ board was uncertain of reaching price goal in July - minutes Bank of Japan policymakers fretted over weak inflation expectations and uncertain prospects for achieving its price goal even before announcing its plan to conduct in September a comprehensive review of its policies, minutes of the central bank's policy meeting in July showed on Tuesday.  Disney, Microsoft among possible Twitter suitors - Reports Walt Disney and Microsoft joined a list of potential suitors for Twitter, according to media reports on Monday. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,748.50, trading up 0.1 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as regional indices recovered suggesting investors thought Democrat Hillary Clinton had an edge over Republican Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential debate.  Indian government bonds will likely extend gains, as investors continue to wager that the nation's central bank will cut policy rate next week amid expectations that inflation will slow further in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.92 pct - 6.96 pct. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street fell on Monday as Deutsche Bank weighed on financials and investors hunkered down for the first debate between U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.  Asian shares recovered and the Mexican peso surged as investors seemed to award the first U.S. presidential debate to Democrat Hillary Clinton over Republican Donald Trump.  The Mexican peso surged, buoyed by the view that U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is doing better than her rival Donald Trump in a closely-watched television debate.  U.S. Treasury debt prices climbed on Monday as investors sought the safety of government bonds while global equities fell, led by financials on news on Deutsche Bank that dragged its shares to record lows.  Crude futures slipped as investors took profits after prices climbed more than 3 percent in the previous session.  Gold edged lower as equity markets bounced back and the U.S. dollar strengthened, hinting that investors viewed Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner of her first U.S. presidential debate with Republican Donald Trump. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.60/66.63 September 26 -$30.91 mln $65.92 mln 10-yr bond yield 7 pct Month-to-date $670.13 mln $1.02 bln Year-to-date $6.78 bln -$448.56 mln