To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian manufacturing growth cools in Sept on weakening demand Indian factory activity cooled in September on slowing growth in new orders and production and as manufacturers charged slightly higher prices, although muted inflation should give the central bank room to ease policy further, a survey showed.  Reliance ties up with Dassault after fighter jet deal Reliance Group said on Monday it had tied up with Dassault Aviation SA to help the French company spend up to 300 billion rupees that it must invest in India as part of a recent fighter jet deal it clinched.  India's gold imports drop for ninth straight month in Sept -GFMS India's gold imports fell for a ninth straight month in September as weak retail demand and higher discounts prompted banks and refineries to cut overseas purchases of the bullion, provisional data from consultancy GFMS showed on Monday.  Canadian fund Caisse partners with Edelweiss for India stressed assets investment Canada's second-biggest pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Monday it had partnered with Indian financial services firm Edelweiss Group to invest up to $700 million over the next four years in stressed assets and private debt opportunities in India.  Militant attack on Indian army base in Kashmir kills one At least six militants attacked an Indian army camp in Kashmir on Sunday night, killing one border guard, Indian officials said, two weeks after a similar attack killed 19 soldiers and ratcheted up tension between India and Pakistan. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Stronger yen, not inflation, will trigger BOJ easing The Bank of Japan would deepen negative interest interest rates to thwart any sharp spikes in the yen, which the central bank sees as an obstacle to stoking inflation and economic growth, sources familiar with its thinking say.  Trump says he 'brilliantly' used U.S. tax laws Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Monday he "brilliantly used" U.S. tax rules to his advantage in trying to limit the amount he paid in taxes, arguing it helped him survive a difficult period in the real estate market.  U.S. suspends Syria ceasefire talks with Russia, blames Moscow The United States broke off talks with Russia on Monday on implementing a ceasefire agreement in Syria and accused Moscow of not living up to its commitments under the Sept. 9 deal to halt fighting and ensure aid reached besieged communities. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,778, little changed from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, helped by mounting expectations of a rate cut by the nation's Monetary Policy Committee.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade, as investors expect the Monetary Policy Committee to deliver a rate cut and unveil other liquidity-boosting measures today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.87 pct-6.92 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The fourth quarter got off to a weak start for U.S. stock investors on Monday, with financials, consumer staples and utilities pulling the S&P 500 lower.  Asian shares wobbled after fading hopes for a reduced Deutsche Bank fine and rising expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike pressured Wall Street.  The dollar rose against the yen after receiving a boost from upbeat U.S. economic data, while the pound wallowed near a three-decade low on concerns over a potential "hard Brexit" for Britain.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after data showed that U.S. factories ramped up activity in September, boosting expectations of economic growth before Friday's highly anticipated jobs report.  Oil prices dipped, weighed down by a rise in Iranian exports that adds to a global supply overhang, although a planned OPEC-led supply cut later this year has lent crude some support.  Gold held on to losses, after falling slightly in the previous session, on a firmer dollar after an upbeat U.S. economic data. 