FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian at conference on Economics of Competition Law in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-CMC MARKETS OUTLOOK CMC Markets' chief market analyst Michael Hewson joins us at 3.30 pm for a look at what's likely to drive direction in the coming month. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • Freight and fridge sales: Indian economists seek GDP clues amid data doubts Surprised again by India's strong official growth statistics, economists are relying increasingly on high-frequency indicators like bank credit and rail freight to gauge the real health of Asia's third-largest economy. • TCS says founders to participate in share buyback Tata Consultancy Services, which plans to buy back shares worth up to 160 billion rupees, said on Wednesday the founder group of the company intended to participate in the proposed buyback. • Singapore's GIC in talks to take stake in Indian property firm owned by DLF Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC is in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in a property rental company owned by India's biggest listed real estate developer DLF Ltd, DLF said on Wednesday. • India factory activity expands at a slightly faster pace in February Indian factory activity expanded for a second straight month in February, while an increase in raw material costs pushed firms to raise prices at the fastest rate in nearly three and a half years, a business survey showed on Wednesday. • Avenue Supermarts sets price range for up to $280 mln IPO Avenue Supermarts Ltd will sell shares in its initial public offering of up to 18.7 billion Indian rupees in a price range of 295-299 rupees a share, it said in a public notice on Wednesday. • India considers reinstating 25 pct wheat import tax -sources India could impose a 25 percent import tax on wheat by the middle of March, two government sources said on Wednesday, reinstating the tariff after a gap of nearly three months in response to recent large purchases from overseas. • San Francisco university lays off IT workers, jobs head to India The University of California, San Francisco on Tuesday laid off 49 information technology (IT) employees and outsourced their work to a company based in India, ending a year-long process that has brought the public university under fire. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump administration has found only $20 mln in existing funds for wall -document President Donald Trump’s promise to use existing funds to begin immediate construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has hit a financial roadblock, according to a document seen by Reuters. • Fed tees up March rate hike as key policymaker shifts tone The Federal Reserve is setting the stage for a U.S. interest-rate increase later this month, with the central bank's leading voice on international economics saying the global economy seems to have turned a corner, clearing the way for a hike "soon." • China Feb factory growth beats expectations as global demand improves China's factory activity expanded faster than expected in February as domestic and export demand picked up, adding to signs that the global economy is regaining momentum even as fears grow of a surge in trade protectionism. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,009.50, trading up 0.4 pct from its previous close. • Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, helped by expectations that local shares will track gains in other Asian markets after Wall Street indices soared to fresh record highs. • Indian government bonds are poised to open lower tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors fret over growing possibility of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve this month. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.91 pct-6.96 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.69 rupees, yielding 6.93 pct, yesterday. GLOBAL MARKETS • The Dow on Wednesday blasted through the 21,000 mark for the first time after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured tone in his first speech to Congress lifted optimism and investors viewed a looming interest rate hike as a glass half full. • Asian shares rose as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar. • The dollar stood tall near a seven-week high on growing signs the Federal Reserve is seriously considering raising interest rates this month, boosting the U.S. currency's yield allure. • U.S. Treasury yields rose broadly on Wednesday, with the 2-year's hitting a more than seven-year high, on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. overnight interest rates at its March meeting. • Crude oil fell for a third consecutive session as a record build-up in U.S. stockpiles weighed on the market, with producers boosting shale oil production. • Gold prices slipped after the dollar firmed on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that stoked expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike in March. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.68/66.71 March 1 -$29.62 mln $46.24 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.24 pct Month-to-date $1.56 bln - Year-to-date $1.56 bln $1.36 bln