FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Electronics & IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to inaugurate 3-day conference on electronic governance in New Delhi. 10:00 am: SEBI member G.Mahalingam and private equity firm heads at IVCA's annual conclave in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release special commemorative postage stamp on 100 years of Yogoda Satsang Math in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: ICRA webinar on key takeaways from union budget for state government finances in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-COMMODITIES OUTLOOK Commodity prices are around 45 percent above their most recent lows in late 2015. China seems to be staging a recovery and its demand for commodities is on the upswing once again. Clyde Russell, Reuters Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist, joins us at 09.30 am to discuss the next cues to watch including OPEC output, copper supply shortages, China's clampdown on low quality iron ore and U.S. President Trump's policy uncertainties. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • CERAWEEK-India looks for 'right prices' to boost LNG, crude imports from U.S. India might increase imports of liquefied natural gas from the United States at the right price, the oil minister said on Monday, even though some buyers in the South Asian country are trying to get rid of costly U.S. supplies. • Tech Mahindra to buy U.S. healthcare IT firm CJS for $110 mln Tech Mahindra Ltd, India's fourth biggest software services exporter, will buy U.S.-based healthcare IT consulting firm CJS Solutions Group for an enterprise value of $110 million. • IT services firm stocks dip after govt suspends fast tech visas Technology services company shares dipped on Monday after the Trump administration announced it would temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas widely used by foreign tech workers. • Two investor groups vie to buy Italy's Ilva steel plant Italy's Ilva steel group has received bids from two consortiums for its loss-making plant in southern Italy, it said on Monday, two years after the state took it over to save thousands of jobs and clean up the polluted site. • Tata Steel says in "constructive discussions" with ThyssenKrupp Tata Steel Ltd is still in talks with Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG about a potential merger of their European steel assets, the Indian company said on Monday. • Indian cabinet approves deal with ADNOC for strategic oil storage India has approved a deal for Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to fill part of a strategic oil storage facility, the government said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Trump signs revised travel ban in bid to overcome legal challenges U.S. President Donald Trump signed a revised executive order on Monday banning citizens from six Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the United States but removing Iraq from the list, after his controversial first attempt was blocked in the courts. • McCain calls on Trump to back up wire-tapping claim U.S. Senator John McCain on Monday called for President Donald Trump to release any evidence supporting his claim the Obama administration wiretapped him while probing Russia's influence in the 2016 election. • U.S. starts deploying THAAD system in S.Korea after N.Korea missile test The United States started to deploy the first elements of its advanced Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system to South Korea following North Korea's test of four ballistic missiles, U.S. Pacific Command said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,968.00, trading down 0.07 pct from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as the greenback rebounded from recent losses amid ongoing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise rates this month. • Indian government bonds will likely open lower, as investor sentiment remains subdued amid growing possibility of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate increase next week. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.85 pct-6.90 pct band today. The paper had settled at 100.71 rupees, yielding 6.87 pct yesterday. The benchmark yield rose 10 basis points, its highest single-session rise since Feb. 9. GLOBAL MARKETS • U.S. stocks pulled back on Monday in a broad decline as investors grew uneasy over the latest tumult surrounding the Trump administration and geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea. • Asian stocks were listless after Wall Street slipped on concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies, while the euro slid on fears an anti-European Union candidate may be elected France's next president. • The dollar held onto gains, lifted by the Federal Reserve's near-certain March rate increase, while political uncertainties over the French presidential election weighed on the euro. • U.S. Treasury yields were steady in a tight trading range on Monday with two-year yields holding below a 7-1/2-year peak, as investors made room for this week's hefty sale of government and corporate bonds. • Oil prices were little changed for a third session, with investors searching for direction as concern over rising U.S. shale output offsets production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC members. • Gold prices edged lower on an uptick in the dollar, hovering above the two-week low hit on Friday amid signals of a hike in U.S. interest rates this month. 