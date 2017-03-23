To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi 09:45 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi LIVECHAT- CHINESE BANK EARNINGS Agricultural Bank of China will be the first of the country's biggest lenders to report 2016 full-year earnings starting next week. Reuters senior correspondent Sumeet Chatterjee will discuss the market expectations of the results and outlook of the sector amid a gradual tightening environment engineered by the Pboc, at 09.00 am. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • India eases rules for old oil, gas blocks; to unlock $21 bln reserves India approved a policy on Wednesday allowing extra time to contractors of old blocks to unlock oil and gas reserves of more than 426 million barrels, worth over $21 billion, as it seeks to cut its dependence on imports. • Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal says not in talks for sale Indian e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Wednesday denied it was in talks for a potential sale, after the Mint newspaper reported the company was in discussions with domestic rivals for a potential sale. • Indian regulator says Dow, duPont deal likely to hurt competition India's competition regulator said the proposed merger between Dow Chemical and duPont was likely to hurt competition, a government statement said on Wednesday. • India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line India is exploring setting up a new payments mechanism for trade with Iran, after its old sanctions workaround broke down, as state banks remain fearful of handling payments from Tehran in case the United States imposes a fresh financial embargo. • U.S. bans Indian drugmaker Divi's factory, shares hit 3-year low U.S. health regulators have banned a drug production site in India belonging to Divi's Laboratories Ltd due to manufacturing violations, sending the company's shares down to a near three-year low on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • Five dead, around 40 injured in UK parliament 'terrorist' attack Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London on Wednesday after a car ploughed into pedestrians and a suspected Islamist-inspired attacker stabbed a policeman close to Britain's parliament. • Private placement curbs set to raise corporate China's debt risks New rules to rein in a surge in private share sales by Chinese companies are pushing more cash-strapped firms to borrow instead, bankers and analysts say, adding to a corporate debt burden already at its highest since the global financial crisis. • Trump Tantrum looms on Wall Street if healthcare effort stalls The Trump Trade could start looking more like a Trump Tantrum if the new U.S. administration's healthcare bill stalls in Congress, prompting worries on Wall Street about tax cuts and other measures aimed at promoting economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,081.00, trading up 0.36% from its previous close. The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly higher against the dollar, helped by gains across regional indices after a rebound on Wall Street, even as uncertainty about U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic growth agenda dominates sentiment. Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade, as U.S. Treasury yields fell for a fourth consecutive session yesterday, making emerging-market debt attractive for investors. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.78 pct-6.83 pct band today. The bond had closed at 101.09 rupees, yielding 6.81 pct, yesterday -NewsRise. GLOBAL MARKETS • Wall Street ended mixed after a choppy session on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before. • Asian stocks rose, taking their cues from a Wall Street bounce, while the dollar crawled up from a four-month low but remains clouded by concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth policies. • The dollar nudged up from four-month lows against the yen early, although U.S. President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill could weigh on any recovery in the greenback. • U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as investors reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to adopt a faster path in raising interest rates and any new fiscal stimulus is seen as unlikely in the near-term. • Oil prices recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the market remained under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global production. • Gold prices held below a 3-week peak hit in the prior session, as the dollar recovered from seven-week lows and markets looked to see if U.S. President Donald Trump could push through a healthcare bill. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 65.36/65.39 March 22 $3.78 mln $679.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.13 pct Month-to-date $3.01 bln $2.43 bln Year-to-date $4.56 bln $3.75 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 65.4500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru) ))