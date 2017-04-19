To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh and Tata Steel MD TV Narendran at industry body event in Mumbai. 10:30 am: Cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not disclosed. 12:15 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 12:15 pm: S Chand & Co. Ltd's IPO conference in Mumbai. 1:15 pm: IndusInd Bank earnings conference in Mumbai. 2:45 pm: YES Bank earnings conference in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to attend an event in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS • Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing Flamboyant businessman Vijay Mallya, pursued by Indian authorities over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, was arrested in London on Tuesday and appeared in court for an extradition hearing. • Trump orders review of visa program to encourage hiring Americans President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered a review of the U.S. visa program for bringing high-skilled foreign workers into the country, putting technology firms and the outsourcing companies that serve them on notice that possible changes may be ahead. • India's TCS posts higher profit, confident of demand growth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, India's biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, but was confident of demand growth in some of its major focus areas. • India's 2017 monsoon rains seen at average levels -weather office India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be of an average amount in 2017, the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • British PM May calls for early election to strengthen Brexit hand British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan. • Japan govt fund, bank mull bid with Broadcom for Toshiba chip unit -media A Japanese government-backed fund and policy bank are considering a joint bid with Broadcom Ltd for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, a move that would vault the U.S. chipmaker into the lead to buy the prized unit, the Asahi newspaper said. • Indonesians vote in Jakarta poll marred by religious divisions Indonesians lined up to vote in an election to choose between a Muslim and a Christian candidate to govern Jakarta, after a bruising campaign marred by religious tensions in the capital of the world's third-largest democracy. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,118.50, trading 0.02 pct higher from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as a jump in the pound sterling after British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election and disappointing U.S. economic data weighed on demand for the greenback. • Indian government bonds will likely edge higher, tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries triggered by safe-haven demand ahead of the first-round presidential polls in France this weekend and amid brewing geopolitical tensions. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.82 pct-6.88 pct band today. The bond closed at 100.72 rupees yesterday, yielding 6.86 pct. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Tuesday, weighed down by a drop in Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson following their quarterly results, while geopolitical tensions added to investor caution. • Japanese stocks edged down in choppy trade as geopolitical tensions soured investor sentiment, while regional banking stocks underperformed as Japanese government bond yields fell to five-month lows. • The dollar index traded near three-week lows, dragged down by a resurgent sterling after British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early general election ahead of Brexit negotiations. • U.S. Treasury yields fell to five-month lows on Tuesday as nervousness ahead of France’s first round of presidential elections this weekend and ongoing geopolitical tensions increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. • Oil prices dipped as bloated U.S. supplies weighed on markets while a fall in Saudi crude exports was offset by rising production in the country. • Gold held steady, supported by a weaker dollar, geopolitical concerns about North Korea and nervousness ahead of the French presidential election. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.61/64.64 April 18 -$144.2 mln $34.5 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.16 Month-to-date -$136.81 mln $3.57 bln Year-to-date $6.65 bln $9.04 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nayyar Rasheed in Bengaluru)