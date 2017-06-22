To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi at listing ceremony of Pune Municipal Bonds in Mumbai. 9:30 am: RBI Governor Urjit Patel and Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at banking conference in Mumbai. 10:00 am: GoAir MD Wolfgang Prock-Schauer at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: NASSCOM to release annual outlook for IT industry. 2:30 pm: ICRA webinar on banking sector outlook in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to meet telecom companies in New Delhi. TRADING INDIA FORUM with Tamal Bandyopadhyay India's NPA saga took a fresh turn last week when the RBI identified 12 accounts representing 25 percent of the gross bad loans in the banking system. How far have we progressed in the NPA expedition and how much more do we have left? We speak to Tamal Bandyopadhyay at 11:00 am IST, who is an author and an advisor on strategy to India's newest bank, Bandhan Bank. To join the conversation, click on the link: here GMF LIVECHAT - MSCI INCLUSION OF CHINESE SHARES After three failed attempts, MSCI finally decided to add mainland-listed shares to its global indexes. The move will be a relief for Beijing, which got egg on its face at previous annual reviews. But the move is largely symbolic and will generate only modest inflows to the PRC. Bill Bowler from Forsyth Barr Asia joins us to deconstruct the decision at 10:00 am IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS • RBI rate panel dissenter wanted 50 bp cut, rest watching inflation - minutes The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee wants more evidence that inflation has sustainably fallen below its target before deciding whether to lower interest rates, minutes from its last meeting showed on Wednesday. • SEBI tightens rules for offshore derivatives The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday tightened regulations on offshore derivatives by increasing fees and banning the sale of certain products, while at the same time easing registration rules for foreign portfolio investors. • SEBI allows hedge funds to invest in commodity derivatives The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday allowed hedge funds registered as category III Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to invest in commodity derivatives as clients, opening up the market to institutional investors for the first time. • Tata shows interest in buying majority stake in Air India - ET Now TV India's salt-to-software Tata conglomerate has shown an interest in buying a majority stake in state-run carrier Air India Ltd, television channel ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. • Government sells $619 million stake in Larsen & Toubro India sold a 2.5 percent stake in engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday, raising more than $619.27 million that will help the government meet its annual fiscal deficit target. • India's Central Depository Services $81 million IPO subscribed 170 times Central Depository Services (India) Ltd's $81 million initial public offering of shares was subscribed almost 170 times on the last day of sale on Wednesday, making it the most oversubscribed IPO this year. • Air India, Jet start extra flights to Doha Air India and Jet Airways will start additional flights to Doha from this week to bring back stranded Indian nationals, after some Gulf countries led by Saudi Arabia cut ties with Qatar, a government statement said on Wednesday. • India allows banks, post offices to deposit old bank notes with RBI India on Wednesday allowed banks and post offices to exchange old, big bank notes, which are no longer in circulation, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in a month, provided these notes were collected by Dec. 30, 2016, a finance ministry statement said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS • In high-level talks, U.S. asks China to do more to rein in North Korea The United States pressed China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to help rein in its nuclear and missile programs during a round of high-level talks in Washington on Wednesday. • Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up Saudi Arabia's King Salman made his son next in line to the throne on Wednesday, handing the 31-year-old sweeping powers as the kingdom seeks a radical overhaul of its oil-dependent economy and faces mounting tensions with regional rival Iran. • Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where it declared 'caliphate' Islamic State militants on Wednesday blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, Iraq's military said in a statement, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise) • The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 9,676.00, up 0.14 percent from its previous close. • The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to slightly lower against the dollar, as crude oil prices continued their slide yesterday, hurting global shares. However, dollar inflows will likely limit the losses. • Indian government bonds will likely surge, as the Monetary Policy Committee's June meeting minutes showed one of the six members of the panel had favoured a sharp rate reduction, boosting expectations a rate cut is in the offing in coming months. The yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in a 6.39 percent-6.44 percent band today. GLOBAL MARKETS • The S&P 500 and Dow stock indexes were weighed down by falling energy shares as oil prices fell on Wednesday and added to investor concerns about low inflation, while healthcare and technology stocks helped lift the Nasdaq Composite index. • Asian stocks advanced as oil prices inched up after hitting a 10-month low overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand, dragging U.S. and European shares lower. • The dollar held steady below a one-month high against a basket of currencies, consolidating recent gains tied to bets the U.S. central bank could increase rates once more later this year. • The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened to almost 10-year lows on Wednesday as investors evaluated the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on the economy even as inflation measures are deteriorating. • Oil prices rose after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but worries over whether OPEC-led output cuts would be able to rein in a three-year glut continued to drag. • Gold prices climbed as an easing U.S. dollar flattened U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in nearly a decade. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 64.57/64.60 June 21 -- $94.54 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.79 Month-to-date $268.21 mln $3.82 bln Year-to-date $8.25 bln $17.26 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 64.5300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nayyar Rasheed)