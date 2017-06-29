To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani at
AMFI Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai.
10:00 am: Punjab National Bank annual shareholders meet in New Delhi.
11:15 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi.
12:15 pm: BMW to launch BMW 5 Series in Mumbai.
1:30 pm: JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal to brief media after JSW Steel
annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai.
3:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at Maharashtra economic development
council meeting in Mumbai.
4:30 pm: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at an event in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
• Indian cabinet approves plan to privatise Air India
India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the
first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline
struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost
rivals.
• India's largest container port disrupted by global cyber attack
Operations at one of three terminals at India's largest container port JNPT,
near the commercial hub of Mumbai, have been disrupted by the global ransomware
attack, the port said on Wednesday.
• India could import more sugar as prices plunge, rupee strengthens
India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, could soon ramp up imports of the
sweetener as a sharp drop in global prices and a stronger rupee make overseas
purchases viable despite stiff tariffs, industry players said.
• Wipro touts U.S. jobs amid visa uncertainty
Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, said on
Wednesday that more than half its workforce in the United States consists of
locals after it hired more than 1,600 people in the last six months.
• India tightens scrutiny of oil, gas fields to boost output
India has intensified monitoring of oil and gas fields handed to state
explorers as the South Asian nation seeks to cut dependence on imports and boost
local output, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
• India should revisit lofty coal output targets as demand weak- policy
panel
India should rein in its lofty coal output target as power demand is growing
at a slower pace than expected, a government policy think-tank said, even as
state monopoly Coal India Ltd struggles to sell already-mined coal.
• India raises allowances for government employees, pensioners
India's cabinet on Wednesday approved raising allowances of government
employees and pensioners, a move that is expected to boost consumer demand but
strain public finances.
• Russia's Rosneft says to complete Essar deal in nearest future
Russian largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday that it plans to
complete the deal to acquire a 49 percent stake in India's Essar Oil in the
"nearest future".
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
• New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
A computer virus wreaked havoc on firms around the globe on Wednesday as it
spread to more than 60 countries, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles
and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.
• U.S. Senate Republicans struggle to salvage healthcare effort
The top U.S. Senate Republican struggled on Wednesday to salvage major
healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump, meeting privately with
a parade of skeptical senators as critics within the party urged substantial
changes.
• Widespread uncertainty as U.S. travel ban start looms
One day before President Donald Trump's temporary ban on all refugees and
travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries is scheduled to take effect,
there is still widespread uncertainty about how the administration will
implement it.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
• The SGX Nifty Futures were at 9,532.00, trading up 0.3 percent from its
previous close.
• The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, in line with
most other Asian currencies, as the euro and British Pound Sterling gained amid
bets interest rates may turn higher across Europe.
• Indian government bonds are likely to fall today after the Reserve Bank of
India announced an unscheduled issuance of short-term cash management bills. The
yield on the benchmark 6.79 percent bond maturing in 2027 is likely to trade in
a 6.49 percent-6.54 percent band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
• Wall Street stock rallied sharply on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500
index scoring its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as
financial and technology stocks led a broad market rebound.
• Japan's Nikkei share average rose to hover near two-year highs after Wall
Street rebounded, with tech shares, like Advantest Corp and Shin-Etsu Chemical,
outperforming the overall market.
• The dollar wallowed close to one-year lows against the euro and slipped
against sterling in Asian trading, as investors priced in tighter monetary
policy in Europe.
• Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices weakened on Wednesday as central banks in
Europe were deemed to strike a more hawkish tone, even after reports that
markets had misinterpreted comments by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi on Tuesday.
• Crude oil rose for a sixth straight session to its highest since June 19
on a decline in U.S. output, but ongoing worries about global oversupply
continued to drag.
• Gold held firm as the U.S. dollar hovered near 10-month lows on bets that
central banks in Europe and Britain are preparing to scale back monetary
stimulus.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 64.62/64.65 June 28 $72.71 mln $310.30 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.86 Month-to-date $555.11 mln $4.40 bln
Year-to-date $8.54 bln $17.84 bln
($1 = 64.55 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Benny Thomas in Bengaluru)