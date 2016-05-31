To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:45 am: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha, RBI Executive Director Chandan Sinha and PFRDA Chairman Hemant Contractor at CRISIL annual bond market seminar in Mumbai. 2:30 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh briefs media on policies and initiatives of his ministry in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Government to release April infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release January-March and FY16 GDP data in New Delhi. GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - REAL-TIME DATA with Jasper McMahon, CEO, Now-Casting We take a look at real-time macroeconomic data at 1430 IST with Jasper McMahon, CEO of Now-Casting, a high frequency economic forecasting platform. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India set to retain fastest growing economy tag India probably gathered momentum to hold its ranking as the world's fastest growing large economy in the quarter through March, giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi more to celebrate after completing two years in office last week.  Strong Jaguar Land Rover sales drive tripling of profit at Tata Motors Strong sales by luxury vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover and higher demand for trucks in its home market powered a tripling of net profit at Tata Motors Ltd in the latest quarter.  Indian missiles, copters, subs - Anil Ambani's ambitious defense plan Anil Ambani's Reliance Group has never made a military helicopter, missile system or submarine in its history but that isn't stopping the Indian tycoon from seeking to win contracts to manufacture all of that military hardware and more.  Mahindra net profit rises on new SUVs, truck sales Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, India's top-selling utility vehicle maker, expects its automotive and tractor units to grow faster than the industry this fiscal year, an executive said after the company posted a rise in quarterly profit.  Indian minister: discussing Apple's request for FDI rules waiver The Indian government on Monday said it was discussing Apple Inc's foreign direct investment application that seeks a waiver from a local sourcing rule.  ONGC Videsh, Azerbaijan's SOCAR to jointly trade oil - source ONGC Videsh is set to make a foray into oil trading and has signed an initial pact with the trading arm of Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR, a source privy to the agreement said.  India caps refiners' dollar buying for Iran dues to shield rupee -sources The Reserve Bank of India has capped weekly dollar purchases by oil refiners to pay off their debts to Iran in order to avoid pressure on the rupee, three sources said on Monday.  Finmeccanica to reconsider business in India if blacklisted Italian defence company Leonardo Finmeccanica has threatened to reassess its business in India, a few days after New Delhi said it would blacklist the company over the alleged payment of bribes to win a large helicopter contract. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Fed, China fears force investors to check out of Asia Having dumped Asian shares on resurgent worries about China's economy, the spectre of more aggressive U.S. interest rate rises is now forcing global investors to sell the region's bonds and currencies.  Japan factory output unexpectedly rises, economy still in low gear Japan's factory output unexpectedly rose in April as a series of earthquakes in the southern part of the country appeared to have had minimal impact on production, offering some signs of hope for an economy squeezed by weak exports and consumption.  Attempted North Korea missile launch fails - South Korea North Korea attempted to fire a missile from its east coast early on Tuesday but the launch appears to have failed, South Korean officials said, in what would be the latest in a string of unsuccessful ballistic missile tests by the isolated country. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,211.50, up 0.2 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, as the greenback's recent rally paused. However, the local currency may strengthen intraday tracking gains in local shares, dealers said.  Indian government bonds are likely to trade largely unchanged in early trade as investors will hold on to positions ahead of an open market purchase of notes by the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.44 pct-7.48 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Asian shares wobbled in early trade and were on track for a monthly loss, while the dollar edged away from recent peaks scaled on heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as next month.  The dollar hovered near its highest level in two months against a basket of currencies on growing expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike, while the Australian dollar jumped on surprising strong local economic data.  U.S. oil prices were lifted early by the start of the peak demand summer driving season, although international fuel markets were weighed down by rising output in the Middle East, which mostly serves Asian customers.  Gold edged higher in early trade, after falling to a 3-1/2 month low in the prior session, but bullion remained on track for its biggest monthly decline since November even as the dollar softened against the yen. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 May 30 $53 mln $81.45 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.65 pct Month-to-date $324.91 mln -$763.44 mln Year-to-date $2.12 bln -$1.12 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.16 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)