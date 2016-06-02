To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to brief
media in New Delhi.
12:15 pm: NHPC Chairman K.M. Singh at media conference to discuss latest
quarterly results in Mumbai.
6:30 pm: Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and NITI Aayog member Bibek
Debroy at an awards event in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian factory growth picks up slightly in May-PMI
Indian manufacturers increased activity for a fifth consecutive month in May but
the pace of expansion was weak as output growth softened for the second month in
a row, a business survey showed on Wednesday.
Indian oil payment backlog to Iran to be cleared soon -Iranian official
Indian oil refiners will clear around 6 billion euros of outstanding debt to
Iran through Turkey's Halkbank soon, a senior Iranian economy official said on
Wednesday.
India, Westinghouse in 'advanced' talks to close nuclear deal -ambassador
Toshiba Corp's Westinghouse Electric and India are in "advanced discussions" for
the company to build six nuclear reactors there, the country's ambassador to the
United States said on Wednesday, ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
planned visit to Washington next week.
Media report on India cbank gov Rajan's re-appointment hits FX mkts
The rupee headed to a one-week low against the dollar on Wednesday following a
report from a major regional newspaper that Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan did not want to remain at the central bank, citing unidentified
sources.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Saudi, Iran set to clash over OPEC oil output targets
OPEC is set for another showdown between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran when it
meets on Thursday, with Riyadh trying to revive coordinated action and set a
formal oil output target but Tehran rejecting the idea.
Battling to hold off Sanders, Democrat Clinton to assail Trump on foreign
policy
Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton's campaign signaled on
Wednesday plans for a big assault on Republican Donald Trump even as she battles
to hold off rival Bernie Sanders in California.
South China Sea set to dominate Singapore security summit
Roiling tensions in the South China Sea are set to dominate Asia's biggest
security summit starting in Singapore on Friday, exposing a deepening rivalry
between the United States and China ahead of a landmark legal ruling in the
Hague.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,192.50, down 0.13% from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed, as dollar demand and
tepid local sentiment amid uncertainty about the central bank governor's second
term will likely offset the impact of broad greenback weakness.
Indian government bonds are likely to trade little changed in early trade
as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. jobs report on Friday and the
Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting next week. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59% bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.46%-7.50% range.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing slightly higher on Wednesday as
investors processed data on global manufacturing, U.S. auto sales and inflation
for clues about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike.
Asian shares were steady as Wall Street eked out modest gains after the
latest batch of U.S. data provided few clues on when the Federal Reserve might
raise rates, while a resurgent yen pressured equity markets in Japan.
The yen sat on top of large gains against its peers early on Thursday
after surging on risk aversion and disappointment over lack of clear policy
guidance by Japan following a decision to delay a consumption tax hike.
U.S. Treasury short-dated debt yields edged higher on Wednesday, helped by
Wall Street's recovery following more upbeat U.S. manufacturing data and a
Federal Reserve report that showed a rise in inflation and an improving labor
market.
Oil prices were steady on mixed market signals ahead of an OPEC meeting in
Vienna, which analysts said was not expected to result in restrictions on crude
output.
Gold was steady after overnight losses, with markets assessing whether the
latest set of U.S. economic data boosted the prospects of an early interest rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.42/67.45 June 1 $38.6 mln -$202.08 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date - -
Year-to-date $2.93 bln -$1.27 bln
($1 = 67.45 Indian rupees)
