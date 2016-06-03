To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian at an event organized by Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi. 4:00 pm: India Ratings briefs media on current global macro-economic trends and impact on Indian economy in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF:EMEA -LIVECHAT- The week ahead with Jamie McGeever, chief correspondent, financial markets Join Jamie as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Carmakers seek alternatives to UK steel as Tata looks for buyers Carmakers in Britain are making plans to get more steel from continental Europe, putting pressure on Tata Steel to secure a sale of its troubled UK plants before it loses customers.  Modi goes to Washington as US partner, but not yet full all Two years ago there were questions over whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could get a visa to enter the United States. Next week he visits Washington as one of President Barack Obama's closest international partners.  India sticks with above normal monsoon forecast India's weather office on Thursday stuck to its initial forecast for above average monsoon rains in 2016, boosting hopes for a revival in farm output which could translate into lower food prices and also lower interest rates. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  The chase is on as investors find creative ways to bet against yuan Investors are piling up bets to profit from a fall in the Chinese currency with a variety of creative strategies, raising the risk of a fresh bout of yuan volatility that churned global markets just a few months ago.  Negative rates push Japanese investors into U.S. Treasuries, mortgage bonds When Japan's central bank shocked markets with its negative interest rates policy in January, its main aim was to squeeze investors out of safehavens and into assets that would stoke economic growth, like stocks and property.  OPEC fails to agree policy but Saudis pledge no shocks OPEC failed to agree a clear oil-output strategy on Thursday as Iran insisted on steeply raising its own production, though Tehran's arch-rival Saudi Arabia promised not to flood the market and sought to mend fences within the organisation. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,260.50, up 0.32 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, amid expectations of stronger local shares and as demand for the greenback remains subdued ahead of key U.S. employment data.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade tracking gains in crude oil prices and ahead of a key report on U.S. employment due later in the day.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.51 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed slightly higher on Thursday as fresh data gave a rosier view of the economy and further gains for healthcare shares countered declines in energy names.  Asian shares advanced as investors looked to U.S. employment data that could add to or detract from the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this month or in July.  The euro wallowed near a three-year low against the yen, having been underwhelmed by the European Central Bank holding back from making material changes to its policy mix after a review.  U.S. Treasury debt yields fell across the board on Thursday, undermined by worries about OPEC failing to agree on oil output, concerns over Britain's future in the EU, and overall uncertainty ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report.  Brent oil prices held around $50 a barrel following an OPEC meeting that failed to agree on output targets, but which was seen as supportive as Saudi Arabia pledged not to flood the market with more fuel.  Gold slipped and was headed for its fifth straight weekly decline, as the dollar and Asian stocks steadied and the market awaited the U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the day. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.28/67.31 June 2 $77.7 mln -$45.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date - -$247.85 mln Year-to-date $2.24 bln -$1.31 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.29 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)