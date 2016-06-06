To access the newsletter, click on the link: here GMF: EMEA LIVECHAT - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters analyst Rob Howard Join Reuters FX analyst Rob Howard at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Global oil giants seek inroads into India's retail fuel market -minister Global oil majors including Saudi Aramco and Total plan to tap the retail fuel market in India, its oil minister said on Friday, reflecting the expanding role of the world's fastest-growing large economy on the global crude landscape.  Adani may withdraw from Australian coal mine project, citing delays -The Australian Adani Enterprise Ltd may walk away from its proposal to build one of the world's biggest coal mines in Australia, citing long delays caused by legal challenges to the project by groups concerned about the environment. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  As Abenomics struggles, Japan PM pushes "equal pay" to lift economy When Fumiko Kasai returned to work a decade ago she found Japan's job market was very different to the one she had left in the 1980s to raise her four children.  Beijing's silent prayer on Brexit vote: better in than out While some world leaders have trumpeted support for Britain to stay in the European Union in this month's referendum, China has kept a low profile. But with an important stake in the economic consequences, Beijing also quietly wants the "remain" camp to win.  As Inter deal nears, Chinese retail giant Suning eyes soccer empire Chinese retail giant Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, set to tie up a deal for Italian soccer club Inter Milan, is already eyeing bigger ambitions: controlling a global sports empire stretching from soccer clubs to online broadcasting. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,259.50, up 0.27 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report dampened expectations of an early Federal Reserve rate increase, weighing on demand for the greenback.  Indian government bonds will likely open higher tracking fall in the U.S. Treasury yields on Friday after weaker-than-expected job gains in the world's largest economy reduced bets of an immediate hike in interest rates there.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.45 pct-7.49 pct range. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street finished lower on Friday, led down by financial shares, after a surprisingly weak jobs report prompted doubts about the U.S. economy and its ability to sustain a near-term interest rate hike.  Asian shares rose and the dollar wallowed close to its lowest in nearly a month after U.S. nonfarm payrolls showed the slowest job growth in more than five years, quashing expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.  The dollar languished at its lowest in over three weeks after an unambiguously disappointing U.S. employment report prompted investors to rule out the chance of a hike in U.S. interest rates this month.  U.S. Treasury debt yields tumbled on Friday, as prices rallied after data showed the world's largest economy created the fewest jobs in more than five years in May, quashing expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this summer.  Brent crude oil prices rose to $50 a barrel, lifted by a plunge in the U.S.-dollar that could spur demand, just as ongoing attacks on oil infrastructure in Nigeria tighten supplies.  Gold rose to its highest in nearly two weeks early, adding to its biggest one-day gain in nearly three months in the previous session when weak U.S. employment data sharply cut the chance of a near-term U.S rate hike. CLOSE FII EQUITIES DEBT INVESTMENTS PNDF spot 66.77/66.80 June 3 - -$61.26 mln 10-yr bond 7.66 pct Month-to-date $140.64 mln -$309.11 mln yield Year-to-date $2.32 bln -$1.38 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.25 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)