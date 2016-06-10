To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider fourteen FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
5:00 pm: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in Mumbai.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Government to release April industrial output data in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's steel ministry to seek extension of floor price on imports
India's steel ministry will seek to extend a floor price on steel imports beyond
August, a senior steel ministry source said, as the country looks to keep up its
protectionist barriers to stem the tide of cheap foreign products.
For India's surging economy, small is beautiful
For Rohan Sharma, business has never been better. Sales at his autoparts company
in the western Indian state of Gujarat are booming and the order book has almost
doubled in the past year.
Carmakers in India to seek rupee trade payments with Africa
Automakers in India want to trade with African nations in rupees instead of
dollars, in an attempt to boost exports to the continent, an auto industry body
executive said on Thursday.
Resistance to India joining nuclear suppliers group softens
A U.S.-led push for India to join a club of countries controlling access to
sensitive nuclear technology made some headway on Thursday as several opponents
appeared more willing to work towards a compromise, but China remained defiant.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Obama is 'fired up' for Clinton as Democrats seek to unify party
U.S. President Barack Obama formally endorsed Hillary Clinton's White House bid
on Thursday and called for Democrats to unite behind her after a protracted
battle with Bernie Sanders for the party nomination.
AT&T seeks to top Verizon as Yahoo reviews new bids -sources
Yahoo Inc is set to put together a new shortlist of bidders for its core
internet assets after several parties, including Verizon Communications Inc and
AT&T Inc, made second-round offers, people familiar with the matter said.
Seoul prosecutors raid Lotte Group in further blow to hotel unit IPO
Seoul prosecution investigators raided Lotte Group and several affiliates of
South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate on Friday, casting further shadows over
an IPO for its hotel unit billed as the world's biggest this year.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,234.00, up 0.11 pct from its
previous close
The Indian rupee is set to open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as a slide in crude oil prices and concerns about Britain
likely exiting the European Union dampened risk appetite.
Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade as
investors stay on the sidelines ahead of a weekly debt auction, even as hopes of
another open market bond purchase announcement could limit losses. The yield on
the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47
pct-7.51 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday after three days of gains as oil prices
fell and global growth worries drove investors to safer assets like bonds.
Asian shares stepped back while investors poured funds into safe-haven
assets amid festering concerns about a UK referendum that could push Britain out
of the European Union.
The dollar clung to modest gains, having bounced off one-month lows as the
euro took a heavy spill while sterling stayed under a cloud on jitters over the
upcoming Brexit vote.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to the lowest levels since February on Thursday
as falling oil and stock prices increased demand for safe-haven debt amid
concerns about global growth.
Oil prices were stable in early trading, supported by strong demand and
global supply disruptions, but a stronger dollar kept crude below the 2016 highs
reached this week.
Gold eased as the dollar drifted away from a one month-low, but the metal
stayed near a three-week high and remained on track for a second straight weekly
rise.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 June 9 $35.0 mln -$32.53 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.66 pct Month-to-date $552.34 mln -$304.13 mln
Year-to-date $2.74 bln -$1.37 bln
($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)