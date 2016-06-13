To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
4:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S.Mundra at a book launch event in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Government to release May consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS FOCUS with Jim Rogers, Chairman, Rogers Holdings
and Beeland Interests
The Global Markets Forum welcomes back businessman, investor and author Jim
Rogers to discuss his outlook on markets, China, India, and of course
commodities. Rogers' latest predictions include a major rally next in
commodities, a correction in the dollar, an eventual yuan devaluation, and for
the Indian market to pay for the West's greed. We'll quiz him on all that and
more at 1000 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's cash-rich firms may deepen govt bond market, but spur volatility
India's largest information technology company, Tata Consultancy Services, has
become the third conglomerate to invest large cash holdings in government bonds,
a trend that could boost the young debt market but also stir volatility.
Adani eyeing bid for SunEdison solar assets - CEO
Indian conglomerate Adani Group is considering a bid for the local solar assets
of U.S. SunEdison, the chief executive officer for Adani's renewable energy arm
said on Friday.
Dr Reddy's in $350 million deal to buy 8 U.S. drugs from Teva, Allergan
India's second-largest drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it agreed to
buy eight generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan Plc for
$350 million in cash to bolster its U.S. business.
Modi notches upper-house gains, eyes Uttar Pradesh battle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has notched up gains in elections to India's upper
house of parliament, and is seeking to drive home the advantage when his
nationalist ruling party meets to devise a strategy to win India's biggest
state.
India's industrial output shrinks in April
India's industrial output unexpectedly fell in April, its first contraction in
three months, dragged down by a sharp plunge in production of capital goods and
a contraction in consumer wares.
India's 2016/17 wheat imports could surge to a decade high -ITC exec
India's wheat imports could surge to a decade high in 2016/17, forcing the
country to look at cutting import taxes after back to back droughts has reduced
output amid rising demand, a leading consumer products company said on Friday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Gunman massacres 50 at Florida gay club in worst U.S. mass shooting
A man armed with an assault rifle and pledging loyalty to Islamic State
militants killed 50 people during a gay pride celebration at a nightclub in
Orlando, Florida, early on Sunday in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S.
history, a rampage President Barack Obama denounced as an act of terror and
hate.
Chinese state-owned companies face greater scrutiny of EU deals after
ruling
Chinese state-owned companies seeking to buy European assets are going to face
greater regulatory scrutiny following a landmark European Commission decision on
a recent deal.
Britain's authority within EU will rise after "In" vote -PM Cameron
Britain's influence in the European Union will be stronger if it votes to remain
in the bloc in a June 23 referendum, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday
with the latest polls showing Britons almost evenly split over whether to stay
or go.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,115.50, down 0.99 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking
its Asian peers, as investors turned risk averse on concerns Britain may vote to
leave the European Union at a referendum later this month.
Indian government bonds are likely to edge lower in early trade as
investors slow purchases before the release of retail inflation data later
today. However, lower U.S. bond yields could limit the fall and yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.51
pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock index futures were lower in early trading, indicating Wall
Street may open with losses on Monday, the first trading day after the worst
mass shooting in U.S. history.
Asian shares and sterling skidded in early Asian trade and the perceived
safe-haven yen rose, as investors fretted ahead of this week's central bank
meetings as well as Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to remain in the
European Union.
The dollar fell more than 0.6 percent against the yen to one-month lows of
106.22 yen as the Japanese currency was supported by heightened risk aversion on
worries about Brexit and following a mass shooting in the United States.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to four-month lows on Friday as European
sovereign debt yields plunged on concerns about a potential British exit from
the European Union and global growth.
Oil prices fell in early trading, pulled down by rising economic concerns
in Asia and a related strengthening in the U.S. dollar, which makes fuel imports
for countries using other currencies more expensive.
Gold hit a near four week high, supported by weaker Asian stocks as
investors turned towards safe haven-assets ahead of this week's central bank
meetings and Britain's June 23 referendum on its European Union membership.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.95/66.98 June 10 $30.00 mln $35.20 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $591.87 mln -$268.93 mln
Year-to-date $2.78 bln -$1.34 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 66.76 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)