FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete at media briefing in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Mahanagar Gas looks to raise more than 10 billion rupees through IPO Mumbai-based cooking gas supplier Mahanagar Gas Ltd plans to raise a maximum of 10.40 billion rupees through an initial pubic offering on June 21, the company said on Tuesday.  India seeks better LNG deal by teaming up with South Korea and Japan Energy-hungry India has restarted talks on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchasing alliance with Japan and South Korea and may also include China as Asian demand for the fuel grows.  Political differences hold up India's biggest tax reform For India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley a nationwide goods services tax (GST) is a transformative idea that cannot wait any longer. But he will have to do some more spadework to get states on board if he is to introduce it next April.  Hindu Sena celebrates birthday of "saviour of humanity" Trump A Hindu fringe group celebrated the 70th birthday of Donald Trump in the Indian capital on Tuesday, calling the U.S. presidential contender the "saviour of humanity" who could end the global threat posed by Islamist militants. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Wife of Orlando shooter knew of attack, could soon be charged -source The wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub knew of his plans for the attack and could soon be charged in connection with the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a law enforcement source said on Tuesday.  Clinton wins D.C. primary ahead of meeting with Sanders Democrat Hillary Clinton won the District of Columbia primary on Tuesday, capturing the party's last presidential nominating contest as Democrats turn their focus to the Nov. 8 election against presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.  MSCI declines to add domestic Chinese shares to global benchmark U.S. index provider MSCI Inc on Tuesday declined to add domestic Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, concluding that Beijing had more work to do in liberalizing capital markets and delivering a blow to Chinese policymakers hoping to broaden the appeal of their currency. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,119.50, up 0.02 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the dollar, as expectations of stronger local shares will likely temper the impact of ongoing risk aversion amid mounting concerns Britain may exit the European Union later this month. Caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome will also keep the pair in a narrow range, dealers said.  Indian government bonds are expected to edge higher in early trade on value buying by investors, even as gains may be capped ahead of the conclusion of U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.50 pct-7.54 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street dropped for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as central bank policymakers weighed the health of the U.S. economy and investors worried about an upcoming vote in Britain on whether to leave the European Union.  Asian shares were slightly weaker but recovered from near three-week lows as markets digested U.S. index provider MSCI's decision not to include domestic Chinese equities in its indexes and Brexit fears drove investors to assets such as U.S. bonds and the yen.  The euro nursed losses against the dollar, dragged down after the benchmark German bond yield turned negative for the first time as markets braced for the Federal Reserve's policy decision amid heightened worries over Brexit.  U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday, hovering near four-month lows touched in early trading as positive economic data on the U.S. economy was offset by growing fears about Britain leaving the European Union.  Crude futures fell as mounting concerns about Britain's possible exit from the European Union and a surprise build in U.S. inventories left investors ignoring the IEA's declaration that the oil market is now in balance.  Gold dipped slightly after touching a near six-week high in the previous session, as the market awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement and amid concerns over a potential British exit from the European Union. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.29/67.32 June 14 -$16.8 mln -$22.90 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.68 pct Month-to-date $678.02 mln -$265.61 mln Year-to-date $2.86 bln -$1.33 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.26 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)