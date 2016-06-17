To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to speak at Korea-India Industry and Infra Forum in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, Direct Tax Body Chairman Atulesh Jindal and Indirect Tax Body Head Najib Shah brief media after tax conference in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. TRADING INDIA FORUM - LIVECHAT with Killol Pandya, Head - Fixed Income, Peerless MF With the RBI standing pat as widely expected we speak to Killol at 1100 IST on his expectations on rates for the remainder of the FY. Killol who is currently head of FI at Peerless was previously with LIC Nomura, Daiwa AMC, SBI Funds & IL&FS. GMF: GMF ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters at 1200 IST for a chance to win some fabulous prizes! INDIA TOP NEWS  India within whisker of trade surplus in Q1 but Brexit risk, oil prices weigh India narrowly missed recording a surplus on its current account in the first quarter of 2016 - the broadest measure of its trade with the rest of the world, central bank data showed on Thursday.  Vistara, AirAsia India seek quick fleet growth as aviation rules eased-sources Vistara and AirAsia India, airline ventures of India's biggest conglomerate Tata Group, aim to boost their fleet sizes to 20 planes within a year and launch international services after the country overhauled aviation rules, two people familiar with their strategy said.  India monsoon to wash away diesel demand surge India's monsoon is expected to dump above-average rainfall on the South Asian nation after two years of drought, cutting its use of diesel for irrigation pumps and generators over the third quarter and potentially rejuvenating exports of the oil product. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  British lawmaker shot dead, EU referendum campaigns suspended A British member of parliament was shot dead in the street on Thursday, causing deep shock across Britain and the suspension of campaigning for next week's referendum on the country's EU membership.  Japan keeps economy assessment unchanged, warns of slower consumer price rises Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy unchanged this month but warned that consumer prices are rising at a slower pace, casting more doubt on policymakers' three-year effort to shake off deflation.  Obama meets Orlando massacre survivors, assails homegrown terrorism President Barack Obama on Thursday met survivors of a massacre at an Orlando gay nightclub and relatives of the 49 people killed and said the United States must act to control gun violence and fight what he called homegrown terrorism. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,207.00, up 0.65 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open little changed against the U.S. dollar, but may gain later on expectations that local indices will track a rebound in regional markets amid improving risk sentiment.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise after the nation's central bank said it would hold an open market purchase of sovereign papers on Monday. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.48 pct-7.52 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed higher on Thursday as investors digested the implications of a British lawmaker's death on the country's impending referendum on whether to leave the European Union.  Asian shares rose, but remained on track for weekly losses in a week dominated by fears that British voters will opt to leave the European Union in next week's referendum.  The yen held at multi-year highs against the dollar and euro, having surged across the board after the Bank of Japan refrained from adding fresh stimulus while sterling staged a rebound in a volatile session.  U.S. benchmark Treasury yields fell to their lowest in four years on Thursday after the Bank of Japan's decision overnightnot to add stimulus, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday it would keep interest rates steady.  Crude oil prices rose for the first time in seven days as markets took a breather from concerns about the impact of Britain's possible exit from the European Union.  Gold edged up after registering its biggest one-day fall in over three weeks in the previous session, supported by a weaker dollar, and was still headed for a third straight weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.30/67.33 June 16 -$23.3 mln $17.26 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $652.30 mln -$205.61 mln Year-to-date $2.84 bln -$1.27 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.27 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)