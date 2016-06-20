To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to deliver Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Foundation Day lecture on "Economic Reflections" in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, Independent Economist Suresh joins us at 1200 IST to discuss the implications of a Brexit or Bremain vote by UK in the upcoming EU referendum on Asian FX crosses and markets. Also, with the Fed and BOJ April policy decisions out of the way, Suresh will share his views on what to expect post-referendum. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  RBI's Rajan to step down in surprise move India's "rock star" central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, feted by foreign investors but under pressure from political opponents at home, stunned government officials and colleagues on Saturday by announcing he would step down after just one three-year term.  India seen pressing ahead with bank clean-up despite Rajan exit India's move to clean up the books of its banks saddled with $120 billion of sour loans will be largely unaffected by the decision of central bank chief Raghuram Rajan to step down, say bankers and government officials.  RBI chief felt undermined in weeks before quitting-sources Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajan's abrupt decision to quit came as he increasingly felt he lacked support from his political bosses Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to friends and colleagues.  HDFC Life in talks to buy Max Life in India insurance consolidation India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd has begun talks to acquire smaller rival Max Life Insurance Co Ltd in an all-stock deal to create the nation's top private-sector life insurer, kicking off consolidation in the $50 billion sector.  Rolta India bondholders band form group to negotiate restructuring after default Bondholders are forming a group to negotiate a debt restructuring at Rolta India, after the software services providerfailed to make interest payments, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.  India proposes relaxing rules for REITs, offshore fund managers India's capital markets regulator proposed on Friday relaxing rules for real estate investment trusts (REITs), including allowing them to invest a larger portion of their funds in assets under construction.  LG Electronics sells mosquito-repelling TV in India The Indian arm of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc has begun selling a TV with a feature that it says repels mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as malaria, Zika and dengue. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Britain's rival EU camps resume campaign as polls show momentum for 'In Campaigning for Britain's vote on EU membership resumed on Sunday after a three-day hiatus prompted by the killing of a pro-EU lawmaker, but pledges of a more respectful tone were quickly tested by a fresh row over immigration.  Japan May exports fall on earthquake disruption, emerging market slowdown Japan's exports fell at the fastest pace in four months in May on supply chain disruptions from the Kumamoto earthquake and slow growth in emerging markets foreshadowing gloomy trade prospects for the current quarter.  Trump says U.S. should mull more racial profiling after Orlando shooting Republican Donald Trump said on Sunday the United States should consider more racial profiling, in response to a question about whether he supported greater law enforcement scrutiny of Muslim Americans after the Orlando mass shooting. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,109.00, down 0.58 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as local sentiment is poised to take a hit after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan announced he will not return for a second term when his tenure ends in September.  Indian government bonds will likely fall, after the Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan Saturday said he won't continue to helm the central bank after his tenure ends on Sep. 4. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.50 pct-7.54 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stock index futures rose on Sunday tracking gains in the British pound after weekend polls showed the campaign to keep Britain in the European Union had regained momentum ahead of Thursday's referendum.  Asian stocks gained as rising expectations of Britain voting to remain in the European Union lifted risk sentiment and the pound jumped against its peers.  Sterling rallied as momentum swung in favour for Britain to remain in the European Union just days ahead of a referendum, helping underpin risk sentiment which in turn weighed on the safe-haven yen.  U.S. benchmark Treasury yields rose on Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks as investors repriced the odds that Britons will vote next week to exit the European Union, and as UK politicians halted campaigning on the referendum following the killing of member of parliament Jo Cox.  Oil extended gains as a weaker dollar and easing worries over Britain's possible exit from the European Union helped support crude.  Gold fell 1 percent as opinion polls indicated an increasing possibility of Britain opting to remain in the European Union in a referendum later this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.06/67.09 June 17 $4.77 mln -$107.19 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $636.20 mln -$312.80 mln Year-to-date $2.82 bln -$1.38 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.08 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)