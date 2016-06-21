(Updates Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey timings and day of release. Adds GMF ASIA LIVECHAT with Michael Every.) To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings holds a media round table after releasing report on 'Refinancing Risk: Top 500 Corporate Borrowers' in Mumbai. TRADING INDIA FORUM with Mohan Guruswamy Mohan Guruswamy heads the Centre of Policy Alternatives, New Delhi, an independent and privately funded think-tank. He is also a Distinguished Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. He is the author of several books on policy issues the latest being 'Chasing the Dragon: Will India Catch-up with China?' A Harvard graduate, he is a frequent commentator on matters of current interest in the print and electronic media; and has senior positions in government and industry. We will speak to Mr. Guruswamy at 1100 IST on Brexit and its implications on India. To join the conversation, click on the link: here GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Professor Moorad Choudhry, Finance expert and renowned author Professor Choudhry is among the foremost authoritative voices on finance and the author of a number of textbooks on money markets. He was formerly head of business treasury, global banking and markets at Royal Bank of Scotland. He joins us at 1130 IST to discuss the EU referendum, and share insights on how either vote - Brexit or Bremain - will play out for the British and the wider EU economy. To join the conversation, click on the link: here GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - BREXIT FOCUS with Michael Every, Head of Financial Markets Research for Asia-Pacific, Rabobank With the Fed rate hike off the table in the near future, all eyes are now fixed on Brexit. What sort of measures have the six c.banks, including BOJ, ECB and BOE, agreed to take if markets are indeed disrupted by Brexit vote? Also, news flow from China seems to have tapered, but will there be second-half surprises? We discuss this and a lot more with Michael at 1000 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Survey 2016Q2 Thomson Reuters and graduate business school INSEAD ask over 100 Asia-Pacific companies to rate their six-month business outlook, in a survey which in Q2 yielded an optimistic sentiment index of 67. The latest survey will be released on Wednesday at 0300 GMT/0830 IST followed by a Q&A at 0430 GMT/1000 IST with Reuters reporter Randy Fabi in the Global Markets Forum, Trading China and Trading India community chatrooms. To join, please click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Days after RBI chief steps down, India eases foreign investment rules India announced on Monday sweeping reforms to rules on foreign direct investment, clearing the way for Apple to open stores in the country and announcing easier terms for investors in sectors ranging from civil aviation to pharmaceuticals.  India rupee falls on RBI chief's exit; stocks, bonds rise India's rupee fell to a near one-month low on Monday after central bank governor Raghuram Rajan, whose reforms have been credited for much of the economy's success in recent years, announced he would quit when his term ends in September.  India wants private sector to explore for diamonds, gold India is seeking the participation of Rio Tinto and Anglo American's De Beers to explore for diamonds and gold, part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to make the country a major mineral producer, the mines secretary said. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  "In" regains ground as UK's EU referendum gets down to wire Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground following the murder of a pro-EU lawmaker, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.  Trump fires campaign manager in shakeup for election push Donald Trump fired Corey Lewandowski, the campaign manager who helped him win Republican presidential nominating contests but clashed with other advisers on how to appeal to the broader general electorate, several people with knowledge of the decision said on Monday.  Wal-Mart to sell China online unit to JD.com for a 5 percent stake Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Monday it plans to sell its Chinese e-commerce business Yihaodian to Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc for a 5 percent equity stake in JD.com, a strategic alliance that aims to expand WalMart's reach in China to more customers. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,248.00, up 0.07 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's plans to step down in September will continue weighing on sentiment.  Indian government bonds are likely to open largely unchanged as investors await for the Jun. 23 Britain referendum on its future with the European Union, even as fears of an exit have reduced. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.47 pct-7.51 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street rose on Monday, though indexes ended far from the highs of the day, in a relief advance after indications that British voters later this week will choose to remain in the European Union.  Asian shares got off to a tentative start, as investors paused after a rally triggered by growing expectations that British voters will opt to remain in the European Union in this week's referendum.  The British pound held near three-week highs against the dollar and euro, a day after it had made its biggest daily gains since late 2008 as opinion polls swung in favour of the campaign for Britain to stay in the European Union.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with longer-dated yields hitting their highest level in more than week, as traders trimmed safe-haven holdings of government debt due to polls showing increased support for Britain to stay in the European Union.  Oil prices fell after a strong two-day rally that was fed by easing concerns Britain would leave the European Union after a referendum this week, allowing market participants to focus on supply issues.  Gold inched higher as the dollar weakened, even as some opinion polls indicated Britain could be more likely to opt to remain in the European Union in a referendum later this week. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.61/67.64 June 20 -$57.2 mln -$337.39 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.67 pct Month-to-date $644.14 mln -$650.19 mln Year-to-date $2.83 bln -$1.72 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.31 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)