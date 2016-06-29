To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. 1:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to speak at an event in New Delhi. GMF:EMEA LIVECHAT - EQUITY MARKETS with Reuters correspondent Alistair Smout Join Reuters equity correspondent Alistair Smout at 1830 IST for a round up of the themes driving equity markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here TRADING INDIA LIVECHAT - Amit Burman - GM - Modular Mining Systems The Indian mines auction has been somewhat lackluster. A variety of issues seem to plague the sector including land ownership, stringent end user norms by states etc. We speak to Amit at 1100 IST, who is an expert in the field and has previously worked with HDR, Johnson Matthey and the Australian Trade Commission. INDIA TOP NEWS  Indian banks' bad loans may rise to 8.5 pct by March 2017 - RBI Gross bad loans at Indian banks may rise to 8.5 percent of total assets by March 2017 from 7.6 percent in March 2016 if the central bank orders them to conduct a second round of asset quality reviews, a Reserve Bank of India report said on Tuesday.  Liquid Telecom and Royal Bafokeng Holdings buy South Africa's Neotel for $429 million Liquid Telecom, a unit of Mauritius-based Econet Global, and Royal Bafokeng Holdings will buy South African telecoms operator Neotel for 6.55 billion rand from India's Tata Communications and minority shareholders, the acquiring companies said on Tuesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Suspected Islamic State suicide bombers kill 36 at Istanbul airport Three suicide bombers opened fire then blew themselves up in Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, killing 36 people and wounding close to 150 in what Turkey's prime minister said appeared to have been an attack by Islamic State militants.  At last EU summit, Cameron voices regret for Brexit Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron told European Union leaders on Tuesday that Britain's future relations with the bloc it voted last week to leave could hinge on the EU's willingness to rethink free movement of workers.  Japan PM Abe urges BOJ to ensure market liquidity after Brexit vote Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the central bank to provide ample funds to the market to ensure liquidity and keep the wheels of economy turning in the wake of Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,161.50, up 0.4 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, in line with most other Asian currencies, as global markets recovered from a two-day selloff sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.  Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as investors may continue building positions amid hopes of easy monetary policies by central banks across the world. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday, recouping some recent losses, as investors sought cheap assets after a two-day equities rout sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.  Asian share markets joined a global rebound as the immediate drag from the Brexit vote began to ebb and investors wagered central banks would ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus measures.  The pound and the euro hovered above their post-Brexit lows as a brief short-covering spell lent a semblance of stability to the battered European currencies, though they remained hampered by longer term uncertainty.  U.S. Treasury prices held steady on Tuesday as worries about sluggish economic growth countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around the globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  Oil rose early as financial traders poured money back into commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to cut supply.  Gold rose early after dropping about a percent in the prior session, as concerns of uncertainty across financial markets in the aftermath of Britain's vote to exit the European Union continued to burnish the metal's safe-haven appeal. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 June 28 -$28 mln $11.63 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.60pct Month-to-date $561.48 mln -$1.10 bln Year-to-date $2.75 bln -$2.17 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)