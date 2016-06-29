To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given.
1:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to speak at an event in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian banks' bad loans may rise to 8.5 pct by March 2017 - RBI
Gross bad loans at Indian banks may rise to 8.5 percent of total assets by March
2017 from 7.6 percent in March 2016 if the central bank orders them to conduct a
second round of asset quality reviews, a Reserve Bank of India report said on
Tuesday.
Liquid Telecom and Royal Bafokeng Holdings buy South Africa's Neotel for
$429 million
Liquid Telecom, a unit of Mauritius-based Econet Global, and Royal Bafokeng
Holdings will buy South African telecoms operator Neotel for 6.55 billion rand
from India's Tata Communications and minority shareholders, the acquiring
companies said on Tuesday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Suspected Islamic State suicide bombers kill 36 at Istanbul airport
Three suicide bombers opened fire then blew themselves up in Istanbul's main
international airport on Tuesday, killing 36 people and wounding close to 150 in
what Turkey's prime minister said appeared to have been an attack by Islamic
State militants.
At last EU summit, Cameron voices regret for Brexit
Outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron told European Union leaders on Tuesday
that Britain's future relations with the bloc it voted last week to leave could
hinge on the EU's willingness to rethink free movement of workers.
Japan PM Abe urges BOJ to ensure market liquidity after Brexit vote
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the central bank to provide ample funds
to the market to ensure liquidity and keep the wheels of economy turning in the
wake of Britain's shock vote to exit the European Union.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,161.50, up 0.4 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, in line
with most other Asian currencies, as global markets recovered from a two-day
selloff sparked by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Indian government bonds are likely to rise in early trade, as investors
may continue building positions amid hopes of easy monetary policies by central
banks across the world. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in
2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct band today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday, recouping some recent losses, as
investors sought cheap assets after a two-day equities rout sparked by Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
Asian share markets joined a global rebound as the immediate drag from the
Brexit vote began to ebb and investors wagered central banks would ultimately
ride to the rescue with more stimulus measures.
The pound and the euro hovered above their post-Brexit lows as a brief
short-covering spell lent a semblance of stability to the battered European
currencies, though they remained hampered by longer term uncertainty.
U.S. Treasury prices held steady on Tuesday as worries about sluggish
economic growth countered relief from a recovery in stock markets around the
globe which were crushed following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Oil rose early as financial traders poured money back into commodities
following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and
as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to cut
supply.
Gold rose early after dropping about a percent in the prior session, as
concerns of uncertainty across financial markets in the aftermath of Britain's
vote to exit the European Union continued to burnish the metal's safe-haven
appeal.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.73/67.76 June 28 -$28 mln $11.63 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.60pct Month-to-date $561.48 mln -$1.10 bln
Year-to-date $2.75 bln -$2.17 bln
($1 = 67.95 Indian rupees)
