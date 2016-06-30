To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India holds annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Government to release May infrastructure output data in New Delhi. 5:15 pm: World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim briefs media in New Delhi. GMF:LIVECHAT- LOCK, STOCK AND BARREL - OIL MARKETS with Amanda Cooper and Jessica Resnick-Ault Join former GMF editor Amanda Cooper from London and Reuters correspondent Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York at 1830 GMT for a quick weekly round up of the main themes driving oil markets. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Millions of India's public sector workers get pay, pension rise India on Wednesday approved an increase of at least 14.29 percent in salaries and pensions for about 10 million government employees and pensioners, a move that is expected to boost consumer demand and underpin economic growth.  Brexit makes government fix to Tata steel pension plan elusive A government overhaul of the British Steel Pension Scheme - crucial to convincing anyone to buy Tata's British assets - is in jeopardy after Britons' vote to leave the European Union deepened the fund's debts and depleted its assets, analysts and industry sources said.  Essar settles $500 mln of Iran oil bill - sources Essar Oil, the top Indian buyer of Iranian oil, has this month cleared $500 million of a debt owed to Tehran, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.  Jaguar Land Rover says short-term Brexit impact will not affect Slovak plant Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said the short-term effects of Britain's decision to leave the European Union will not affect plans to build a new plant in Slovakia, the firm's strategy director said on Wednesday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Japan factory output hits 3yr-low on weak domestic demand, export slump Japan's industrial output slid in May at the fastest rate in three months to its lowest level since June 2013, highlighting concerns about falling exports and weak consumer spending.  Asia share offerings plunge 60 pct in H1, seen pushing new job cuts Share offerings in Asia-Pacific ex-Japan sank nearly 60 percent in the first half of 2016 amid the weakest activity since 2008, weighed by volatile equity markets, China's slowdown and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union.  BOJ sceptics calling time on Kuroda's two-year target Dissenters to the Bank of Japan's stimulus measures remain a minority on its board, but their call to scrap the timeframe for its inflation target is gaining converts and casting doubt on the credibility of bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his broader programme. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,256.00, up 0.6 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to extend gains against the U.S. dollar, as global risk assets continued to recover after a two-day selloff sparked by Britain's decision to exit the European Union.  Indian government bonds are likely to edge higher in early trade, as investors expect robust demand at the weekly debt auction, after the recent rally in prices.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.43 pct-7.47 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street recorded big gains for a second day on Wednesday as investors continued to scour for bargains and digest the fallout from Britain's stunning vote to leave the European Union.  Asia stocks rose across the board, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street, while the safe-haven Japanese yen stopped rising as global markets regained a semblance of calm after last week's Brexit shock.  The dollar took a breather in Asia but remained near a 3-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies hit in the wake of Britain's stunning vote to exit from the European Union, while recently battered sterling crawled higher.  U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield flirting with all-time lows, as investors reduced bond holdings on a further rebound in stocks and commodities following a rout triggered by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  Oil prices fell in early trade, with Brent futures struggling to defend $50 per barrel as fears over strike outages in Norway faded and as Nigeria's production improved.  Gold edged down after rising as much as 1 percent during the previous session, with safe-haven demand easing as the shock of Britain's decision to leave the European Union began to fade. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.43/67.46 June 29 $15.3 mln $76.09 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.59 pct Month-to-date $529.77 mln -$1.03 bln Year-to-date $2.71 bln -$2.09 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.68 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nishit Kunal in Bengaluru)