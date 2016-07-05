To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Federal cabinet expansion in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley chairs Financial Stability and Development Council meeting in New Delhi. GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - CRUDE FOCUS with Vandana Hari, Independent analyst Is the turnaround in crude prices a convincing one? Vandana has spent 21 years at Platts before going independent, and joins us at 1000 IST back to discuss factors to watch, where crude could be headed and whether the energy market will remain supply-driven in the foreseeable future. To join the conversation, click on the link: here TRADING INDIA LIVECHAT with Amitava Mehra - CEO - India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation Pvt. Mr. Amitava Mehra's experience in Mortgage Guarantee products can be attributed to his 6-year tenure with the global industry leader in the field - Genworth Inc. Having joined Genworth in 2006, he has been instrumental in setting up and shaping the first Mortgage Guarantee business in India. Mr. Mehra's diverse experience spans 27 years in multiple markets and various industry verticals. He has also been Head - Business Development for GE Capital Corporate (India), as well as Head - Business Development for GE Money. To join the conversation at 1100 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India IPO deals jump in H1, another $6 billion worth seen in the second half A surge in first-half India IPO activity is likely to pale in comparison to the second half which could see over $6 billion in deals, banking sources said, with investors encouraged by a pick-up in economic growth and unfazed by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.  Petrobras' Indian partners fight delay in troubled Brazil oil project Petrobras has warned its Indian partners in a huge offshore project to not expect oil from the site until 2022, according to sources, a fresh sign of how low oil prices and the state-owned company's corruption scandal and mountain of debt are dragging on Brazil's energy industry.  Bundesbank concerns pushed India to halt key euro clearance - former c.bank deputy Khan Concerns raised by Germany's Bundesbank led India to suspend trade in euros through the Asian Clearing Union, a regional trade settlement system, Reserve Bank of India official H.R. Khan said.  India cenbank new deputy governor Vishwanathan takes charge Reserve Bank of India Executive Director N.S. Vishwanathan took charge as deputy governor in charge of overseeing banking and financial sector regulations at the banking regulator on Monday, according to central bank press release. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Suicide bombers hit three Saudi cities, killing at least four officers Suicide bombers struck three cities across Saudi Arabia on Monday, killing at least four security officers in an apparently coordinated campaign of attacks as Saudis prepared to break their fast on the penultimate day of the holy month of Ramadan.  Australian PM Turnbull under fire, cliffhanger election counting continues Counting of 1.5 million postal and absentee votes critical in Australia's cliffhanger election began on Tuesday as loyalists of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull defended their embattled leader against calls for his resignation.  Japan June services sector activity contracts as new business shrinks-PMI Activity in Japan's services sector contracted in June as new business shrank the fastest in almost five years, adding to worries that the economy is losing momentum due to weak consumer spending, a private business survey showed. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,364.50, down 0.32 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the U.S. dollar, as a recent recovery in risk assets paused, even as hopes of central bank stimulus to fend off the impact of Britain's move out of European Union continued to dominate investor sentiment.  Indian government bonds will likely rise in early trade, as investors continue to wager global central banks will expand stimulus to counteract the fallout of Britain leaving the European Union. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.40 pct-7.45 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Asian shares stepped back after five straight days of gains as investors took stock of a rally driven by the hope that central banks will provide stimulus to offset a likely downturn triggered by Brexit.  The Australian dollar inched lower as investors awaited a monetary policy decision later in the session, while major currencies continued to tread water with U.S. markets shut on Monday for Independence Day.  Crude prices dipped, with Brent falling back below $50 per barrel as economic concerns took centre stage with many analysts saying oil demand will stall later this year.  Gold prices held steady on an easing dollar and weaker Asian stocks, after the metal surged to near two-year highs the session before. 