FACTORS TO WATCH
GMF: ASIA LIVECHAT - MACROS AND MARKETS with Satyajit Das, Australian former
banker and corporate treasurer, turned consultant, author and academic
Brexit, slower growth, China slowdown, never ending QEs - What is the best way
to trade markets in such an uncertain environment? Former banker and author of
"Traders, Guns and Money", Satyajit Das, joins us at 1000 IST on the Forum to
share his views on the global economy and markets. To join the conversation,
TRADING INDIA LIVECHAT with Satyendra Pandey - Head of Strategy & Planning -
GoAir
Domestic air-traffic for India grew by a whopping 28 pct in March compared to a
global average of 4 pct and 6 times higher than the US. With such explosive
growth set to continue we speak to Satyendra who is Head of Strategy at GoAir on
how GoAir plans to take advantage. We also speak on the expected delivery dates
for the 8 Airbus A320neo's and plans to go public. To join the conversation at
INDIA TOP NEWS
Modi expands cabinet into one of biggest in recent years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inducted 19 new ministers into his cabinet on
Tuesday to bolster his two-year-old administration but drew criticism that he
was backtracking on a promise of lean government.
Indian services growth slows for third straight month in June-PMI
Growth in India's services sector slowed to a seven-month low in June as new
orders continued to soften, a business survey showed on Tuesday.
Indian banks need $90 billion to meet Basel III rules-Fitch
India's banks will need about $90 billion to meet global Basel III rules which
are due to be fully implemented by March 2019, Fitch Ratings said, calling the
requirements "onerous" given the lenders' weak asset quality and internal
capital generation.
Shipping Corporation of India to resume sailing to Iran, boosting shares
Shipping Corporation of India will resume sailing to Iran this month after a
four-year gap, transporting an oil cargo for a state-run refiner, the chairman
of India's biggest shipping company said on Tuesday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
British inquiry slams ex-PM Blair for catalogue of failures over Iraq war
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's justification, planning and handling
of the Iraq War involved a catalogue of failures, a seven-year inquiry concluded
on Wednesday in a scathing verdict on Britain's role in the conflict.
Smartphones lift Samsung Electronics to best profit in over 2 years
Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its second-quarter operating profit
likely rose 17.4 percent from a year earlier, its highest in more than 2 years
as Galaxy S7 smartphone sales propelled mobile earnings.
BOJ's Kuroda upbeat on economy despite Brexit fears
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank is ready to expand
monetary stimulus further if needed to achieve its 2 percent inflation target,
but made no mention of the Brexit vote that has spread turmoil in financial
markets.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,340.00, up 0.53 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open slightly lower against the U.S. dollar,
as demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen rose amid renewed concerns that
Britain's vote to leave the European Union will have a broader impact on the
global economy.
Indian government bonds will likely extend their winning streak, as
investors continue to bet global central banks will expand stimulus to take the
sting out of Britain leaving the European Union. The yield on the benchmark 7.59
pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.36 pct-7.41 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve was seen refraining
from raising U.S. interest rates soon, even as economic data showed the world's
largest economy regained speed in the second quarter.
Asian share markets crept higher after upbeat U.S. economic data took some
of the sting out of the latest Brexit scare, while the Australian dollar slipped
as the country's triple A credit rating came under threat.
The yen stood tall in early Asian trading while sterling foundered in the
fallout from Britain's vote last month to exit the European Union.
U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields finished slightly higher on
Wednesday on profit taking after hitting record lows during the session on
global growth concerns stemming from Britain's recent vote to exit from the
European Union.
Oil prices rose, supported by a report of another fall in U.S. crude
inventories as well as a weaker dollar, although a glut of refined products and
economic growth concerns continue to weigh on markets.
Gold rose slightly after touching its highest in more than two-years in
the previous session, with investors wary over renewed market moves over Brexit
even as regional shares crept higher.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.39/67.42 July 5 $39.4 mln -
10-yr bond yield 7.51 pct Month-to-date -$16.87 mln -
Year-to-date $2.94 bln -
($1 = 67.46 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)