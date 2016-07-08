To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: EPFO board of trustees meet to likely consider proposal to raise limit on investment in exchange traded funds in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF: ASIA FRIDAY QUIZ Pit your wits against our editors and guest quizmasters for a chance to win some fabulous prizes! To join the conversation at 1200 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Liberty to bid for Tata Steel units, Port Talbot sale on ice- source Liberty House Group plans to bid for two units of Tata Steel's British business - specialty steels and pipeline tubes - which operate independently of its Port Talbot plant and related assets that were put up for sale earlier this year, an industry source told Reuters.  UK launches bilateral trade talks for post-Brexit deal with India Britain said it would start preliminary talks with India about an eventual bilateral trade deal after last month's referendum vote to leave the European Union, which has forced London to rethink its trade ties with the rest of the world. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  FBI chief says his staff would face discipline for handling emails the way Clinton did FBI Director James Comey told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that FBI employees who mishandled classified material in the way Hillary Clinton did as secretary of state could be subject to dismissal or loss of security clearance.  Britain's May and Leadsom in all-women race to be new PM Interior minister Theresa May and eurosceptic rival Andrea Leadsom emerged on Thursday as the two candidates who will battle to become Britain's next prime minister and lead the country out of the European Union.  BOJ gloomier on consumption, warns of hit from Brexit The Bank of Japan cut its assessment for two of Japan's nine regions and said the market turmoil sparked by the Brexit vote could hurt consumer sentiment, signalling concern a strong yen and weak spending could derail a fragile economic recovery. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,349.00, down 0.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the U.S. dollar amid expectations of weaker shares as tepid risk appetite weighs on regional indices. However, caution ahead of U.S. employment data will likely keep traders on the sidelines.  Indian government bonds are likely to gain in early trade, as investor sentiment remain bullish on easing rate hike bets in the world's largest economy, while traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates this year. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.35 pct-7.40 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 and Dow industrials slipped on Thursday, weighed by energy shares, but gains in Costco and tech shares lifted the Nasdaq Composite.  Asian shares were steady as investors brace for U.S. jobs data to see if the world's no. 1 economy is resilient enough to weather the fallout from the Brexit vote.  The dollar edged down against most major currencies in Asian trade but remained on track for a weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session to see if the labour market is stronger than previous surveys indicated.  U.S. 30-year Treasury yields dipped slightly while other maturities were little changed on Thursday on nervousness ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for June and its potential short-term impact on Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.  Oil prices rebounded, bouncing off two-month lows hit in the previous session when prices fell 5 percent on news that the U.S. weekly crude draw missed some forecasts.  Gold edged down with investors cautious ahead of U.S. economic data later in the day, but it remained on course for a sixth straight weekly gain. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.50/67.53 July 7 -$44.4 mln $39.77 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.50 pct Month-to-date -$26.94 mln $71.28 mln Year-to-date $2.98 bln -$2.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.39 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)