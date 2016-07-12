To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate NABARD's national
seminar on doubling farmers income by 2022 in New Delhi.
10:00 am: Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Nutan Sharma at Assocham tax
seminar in New Delhi.
3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meet to consider 15 FDI
proposals in New Delhi.
5:30 pm: Government to release June consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
5:30 pm: Government to release May industrial output data in New Delhi.
7:00 pm: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian delivers 2016 India
Policy Reform Lecture in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Petronet LNG plans $3 billion investment in overseas push
India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG aims to spend up to $3 billion in the
next five years to expand overseas, setting up terminals in Bangladesh and Sri
Lanka among other countries, its managing director said.
Modi could name Arvind Panagariya as RBI chief - TV channels
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could name his policy adviser, Arvind
Panagariya, as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India, two television
channels reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.
Israel Chemicals to sell potash to India at decade-low price -sources
Israel Chemicals will ship potash to India at the same decade-low price agreed
by another big seller last month, two industry sources said, at a time when
global supply of the crop nutrient is exceeding demand.
India to lend Kenya $45 million to boost manufacturing sector
India will lend Kenya $45 million to help develop a textile factory and other
smaller industries, the leaders of both nations said on Monday.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Britain's May wins PM race after pro-Brexit rival quits
Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday,
with the task of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival
Andrea Leadsom abruptly terminated her disastrous leadership campaign.
Japan's Abe orders new stimulus package after vote win
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of fiscal stimulus
spending after a crushing election victory over the weekend as evidence mounted
the corporate sector is floundering due to weak demand.
Dallas police chief expresses worry about armed civilians in Texas
The Dallas police chief said on Monday that Texas state laws allowing civilians
to carry firearms openly, as some did during the protest where five officers
were fatally shot, presented a rising challenge to law enforcement, as he
stepped into America's fierce debate over gun rights.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,521.00, up 0.39 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as
most Asian currencies fell against the greenback.
Indian government bonds may open lower in early trade, ahead of a fresh
supply of state development bonds, while investors may also book profits ahead
of retail inflation data due after market hours today. The yield on the
benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.36 pct-7.40
pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for more than a year
as upbeat economic data and low bond yields continued to funnel investors into
U.S. equities.
Asian stocks held firm around a 2-1/2-month peak, a day after U.S. shares
hit a record high thanks to a combination of upbeat U.S. data and expectations
of more stimulus around the world.
The yen hovered near a one-week low against the dollar, in the wake of a
weekend election victory by Japan's ruling coalition that fanned expectations of
more economic stimulus including possible monetary easing.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after Japan prepared a new round of
stimulus, boosting stocks and reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and
after the U.S. government sold new three-year notes to tepid demand.
Oil prices remained near two-month lows as financial traders lost
confidence in a recent price rally, switching positions in anticipation of lower
prices.
Gold was steady after falling in the previous session, with markets
assessing whether the latest U.S. jobs data boosted the prospects of an early
interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.14/67.17 July 11 $157.2 mln $76.43 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.49 pct Month-to-date $56.79 mln $157.66 mln
Year-to-date $3.01 bln -$1.98 bln
($1 = 67.12 Indian rupees)
