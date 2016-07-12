To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to inaugurate NABARD's national seminar on doubling farmers income by 2022 in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Nutan Sharma at Assocham tax seminar in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meet to consider 15 FDI proposals in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release June consumer price inflation data in New Delhi. 5:30 pm: Government to release May industrial output data in New Delhi. 7:00 pm: Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian delivers 2016 India Policy Reform Lecture in New Delhi. INDIA TOP NEWS  Petronet LNG plans $3 billion investment in overseas push India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG aims to spend up to $3 billion in the next five years to expand overseas, setting up terminals in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka among other countries, its managing director said.  Modi could name Arvind Panagariya as RBI chief - TV channels Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could name his policy adviser, Arvind Panagariya, as the next governor of the Reserve Bank of India, two television channels reported on Monday, citing unnamed government sources.  Israel Chemicals to sell potash to India at decade-low price -sources Israel Chemicals will ship potash to India at the same decade-low price agreed by another big seller last month, two industry sources said, at a time when global supply of the crop nutrient is exceeding demand.  India to lend Kenya $45 million to boost manufacturing sector India will lend Kenya $45 million to help develop a textile factory and other smaller industries, the leaders of both nations said on Monday. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Britain's May wins PM race after pro-Brexit rival quits Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, with the task of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly terminated her disastrous leadership campaign.  Japan's Abe orders new stimulus package after vote win Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a new round of fiscal stimulus spending after a crushing election victory over the weekend as evidence mounted the corporate sector is floundering due to weak demand.  Dallas police chief expresses worry about armed civilians in Texas The Dallas police chief said on Monday that Texas state laws allowing civilians to carry firearms openly, as some did during the protest where five officers were fatally shot, presented a rising challenge to law enforcement, as he stepped into America's fierce debate over gun rights. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,521.00, up 0.39 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as most Asian currencies fell against the greenback.  Indian government bonds may open lower in early trade, ahead of a fresh supply of state development bonds, while investors may also book profits ahead of retail inflation data due after market hours today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.36 pct-7.40 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 on Monday broke the record high it held for more than a year as upbeat economic data and low bond yields continued to funnel investors into U.S. equities.  Asian stocks held firm around a 2-1/2-month peak, a day after U.S. shares hit a record high thanks to a combination of upbeat U.S. data and expectations of more stimulus around the world.  The yen hovered near a one-week low against the dollar, in the wake of a weekend election victory by Japan's ruling coalition that fanned expectations of more economic stimulus including possible monetary easing.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after Japan prepared a new round of stimulus, boosting stocks and reducing demand for safe-haven U.S. bonds, and after the U.S. government sold new three-year notes to tepid demand.  Oil prices remained near two-month lows as financial traders lost confidence in a recent price rally, switching positions in anticipation of lower prices.  Gold was steady after falling in the previous session, with markets assessing whether the latest U.S. jobs data boosted the prospects of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.14/67.17 July 11 $157.2 mln $76.43 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.49 pct Month-to-date $56.79 mln $157.66 mln Year-to-date $3.01 bln -$1.98 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.12 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)