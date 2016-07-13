To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Axis Bank Chief Executive Shikha Sharma briefs media on the launch of a new initiative in Mumbai. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media after publishing a special report on consolidation of state-run banks in Mumbai. GMF: GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - MARKETS AND MACROS with Vasileios Gkionakis, Global Head of FX Strategy, Unicredit Vasileios joins us to talk currencies, in the Brexit aftermath, especially on the GBP and EUR and if dollar's long term trend has again turned up? To join the conversation at 1130 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  High retail inflation diminishes India's rate cut hopes Soaring food prices drove India's headline inflation to its highest level in nearly two years in June, increasing the odds of the central bank keeping interest rates on hold next month.  Modi weighs competing political, market demands as decision on RBI chief looms As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to pick a new central bank governor, he will need to juggle competing demands from within his own party, the economy's need for more stimulus and investors' demands for an independent thinker.  Jaguar Land Rover to test over 100 autonomous cars in Britain by 2020 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will create a fleet of more than 100 research vehicles over the next four years to test autonomous and connected technology, with the first models to hit the streets later this year.  India's GoAir signs $7.7 bilion deal with Airbus for 72 A320neos GoAir, India's fifth-biggest carrier by passengers travelled, announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement with European planemaker Airbus to buy 72 A320neos in a deal worth about $7.7 billion at current list prices.  Ministers Heptulla, Siddeshwara resign a week after Modi's cabinet expansion Two Indian ministers resigned on Tuesday, a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded his powerful inner circle to improve the efficiency of his administration.  Gail India tenders for 6 LNG cargoes for 2017 - trade Gail India has launched a tender to buy six liquefied natural gas cargoes for delivery in 2017, according to trade sources and a tender document. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  South China Sea ruling will 'intensify conflict' -Chinese envoy An international tribunal's ruling denying China's claims in the South China Sea will "intensify conflict and even confrontation," Beijing's ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.  Japan government to cut inflation forecasts, gloomier on outlook than BOJ Japan's government is expected to cut its consumer inflation forecast for the current fiscal year and produce an estimate for fiscal 2017 that is much lower than the central bank's 2 percent target, government sources told Reuters on Tuesday.  Clinton gets Sanders endorsement in show of party unity Democrat Bernie Sanders endorsed former rival Hillary Clinton for president in a display of party unity on Tuesday, describing her as the best candidate to fix the United States' problems and beat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 election. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,545.50, up 0.25 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar, as an unexpected increase in the nation's industrial output and ongoing strength in U.S. equity markets will likely lift local shares.  Indian government bonds may open higher in early trade, after retail inflation remained almost unchanged amid positive underlying sentiment, as market expects an announcement on the appointment of a new central bank governor. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.30 pct-7.36 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  A broad rally lifted the S&P 500 and Dow industrials to record highs on Tuesday, with a sharp rebound in crude prices boosting energy shares, while the Nasdaq turned positive for the year.  Asian shares came within reach of testing their 2016 peak as prospects of solid U.S. growth and accommodative economic policy in major markets whet investors' risk appetite damaged by uncertainty from Brexit.  The dollar eased slightly against the yen, but remained close to 2-1/2-week highs reached this week as the prospects for more economic stimulus in Japan helped bolster risk sentiment.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as expectations of new stimulus in Japan boosted stocks and reduced demand for safe haven bonds, and after the Treasury Department saw the weakest demand for 10-year notes at an auction in seven years.  Crude futures fell as investors took gains after oil prices surged nearly 5 percent in the previous session, partly on the back of a forecast increase in demand next year.  Gold hovered near its lows from the previous session, when it suffered its biggest fall in seven weeks, with global equities rallying on easing political uncertainty as Britain looks set to get a new prime minister. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 July 12 $31.8 mln $250.82 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.44 pct Month-to-date $216.62 mln $404.48 mln Year-to-date $3.17 bln -$1.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.18 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)