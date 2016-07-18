To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament begins in New Delhi. GMF EMEA - FX WEEK AHEAD with Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton Join Reuters FX analyst Jeremy Boulton at 1530 IST for a look at the week's top topics and implications for the FX market. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Infosys cuts annual revenue growth target in Brexit precaution Indian IT services giant Infosys warned it won't make its previous revenue target for this fiscal year, cutting its outlook after first-quarter earnings came in below estimates and Britain's vote to exit the European Union left the company with little visibility on future business prospects.  Reliance says commercial telecoms launch in coming months Reliance Industries said it will launch fourth-generation wireless services commercially in the coming months as the energy-to-telecoms conglomerate reported a forecast-beating 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit.  India's govt reaches out to opposition for support on tax bill India's government held talks with its main political rival to settle differences over tax reform legislation on Friday, and sources in the two groups with direct knowledge of the matter said a consensus appeared possible in a parliament session starting next week. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Arrests hit 6,000 as Turkey cracks down on army and judges after coup bid Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of a failed military coup on Sunday, taking the number of people rounded up in the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the government said it was in control of the country and economy.  SoftBank agrees to buy Britain's ARM Holdings for $31 billion -FT Japan's SoftBank Group has agreed to buy ARM Holdings for 23.4 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the negotiations.  Ex-U.S. Marine kills 3 policemen in racially tense Baton Rouge A decorated former U.S. Marine sergeant opened fire on police in Baton Rouge on Sunday, killing three officers, nearly two weeks after the fatal police shooting of a black man there sparked nationwide protests, including one shattered by the massacre of five Dallas policemen. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,582.00, up 0.25 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly lower against the dollar, as better-than-expected June U.S. retail sales data lifted demand for the greenback. However, an uptick in risk appetite and expected gains in local shares after Turkey thwarted an attempted coup in the nation will limit losses, dealers said.- NewsRise  Indian government bonds will likely open slightly higher amid buoyant risk appetite, as traders may step up purchases in anticipation the government will soon name the new head of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.25 pct-7.29 pct band today. - NewsRise GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow industrials ended at a record high on Friday and major indexes closed a third consecutive week of gains as upbeat economic data and the start of earnings season gave investors confidence.  The U.S. dollar gained on the yen in Asia as investors unwound safe-haven trades in the wake of the failed coup in Turkey, while better U.S. economic news and the promise of central bank stimulus lent support to equities.  The Turkish lira rose against the dollar and the safe-haven yen fell broadly after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend, easing investor concerns about political uncertainty and geopolitical risks.  U.S. Treasury prices trimmedlosses in late U.S. trading on Friday as the Turkish military said it had taken power in the country, kindling safe-haven demand for low-risk assets on worries about a large shift in power in the Middle East.  Oil prices were little changed as traders shrugged off the impact of Friday's attempted coup in Turkey.  Gold edged lower, after registering its first weekly decline since May last week, following a failed attempt to seize power in Turkey which was seen having limited impact on the global markets. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.05/67.08 July 15 - $47.57 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.38 pct Month-to-date $444.38 mln $867.68 mln Year-to-date $3.40 bln -$1.27 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.06 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)