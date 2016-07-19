To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant to inaugurate expert consultative group meeting in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT: MACRO OUTLOOK with Kit Juckes, global macro strategist, Societe Generale Join Societe Generale's Kit Juckes at 1430 IST for an assessment of the macro landscape as markets come to terms with a Brexit and with a Fed policy meeting looming. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  ICICI Pru Life files for India's biggest IPO in six years ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has filed for an initial public offering of shares, which sources have said could raise about $745 million in the biggest local IPO in six years.  India doubles down on solar parks after SunEdison setback India will double the target for energy to be generated from solar parks by 2020, a top government official said, as roof-top installations progress slower than anticipated and U.S. company SunEdison's projects are threatened by its bankruptcy.  India needs to continue push for financial inclusion - cenbank gov Rajan India needs to continue fine-tuning rules on collateral and interest rates to ensure financial institutions have enough incentives to keep lending to the poor, central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday.  Jaiprakash Power sells plant to JSW Energy in $400 million deal Jaiprakash Power Ventures plans to sell a 500 megawatt thermal power plant in central India to JSW Energy for 27 billion rupees including debt, both companies said on Monday.  Indian court orders older diesel vehicles off New Delhi's roads India's top environmental court on Monday ordered authorities to remove all diesel vehicles at least 10 years old off the capital city's streets in a bid to help clean New Delhi's polluted air. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Toxic algae and ice cream party keep top Republicans from Cleveland As Republicans spilled into Cleveland on Monday to nominate Donald Trump as their presidential candidate, 2012 nominee Mitt Romney had an equally crucial task: Entertaining his grandchildren at his lakeside summer house in New Hampshire.  North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, flew up to 600 km -South Korea North Korea fired three ballistic missiles early which flew between 500 and 600 kms into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of provocative moves by the isolated country.  Afghan refugee with axe attacks passengers on German train A 17-year-old Afghan refugee wielding an axe and a knife attacked passengers on a train in southern Germany on Monday evening, severely wounding four, before he was shot dead by police, the interior minister for the state of Bavaria said. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,535.00, up 0.18 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open flat to slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, tracking weakness in its Asian peers, as caution ahead of major central bank meetings this month kept traders on the sidelines.  Indian government bonds will likely open slightly higher amid expectations state-run banks will continue to pile into sovereign debt. However, any major rally is not on the horizon, as the market awaits announcement of the new head of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.31 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street closed slightly higher on Monday to mint new record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials, fueled by Bank of America's better-than-expected profit and a major tech sector acquisition.  Asian shares slipped, as a downturn in crude oil curbed the enthusiasm from fresh record highs on Wall Street.  The yen hovered near 3-1/2-week lows on a combination of growing expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of Japan, a broad recovery in risk appetite and speculation about M&A-related yen-selling.  U.S. Treasury yields ended little changed after hitting four-week highs on Monday, as stocks posted a small bounce and investors who bought government debt during the uncertainty of last week's attempted coup in Turkey trimmed their holdings.  Oil prices eased as concerns over a crude and fuel oil glut outweighed an expected cut in U.S. shale production and a likely further draw in U.S. crude stocks.  Gold held on to its losses from the previous session, as risk averse sentiment cooled expectations of easing monetary policies across the globe. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 July 18 $89.1 mln $92.11 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.39 pct Month-to-date $654.98 mln $959.79 mln Year-to-date $3.61 bln -$1.18 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.20 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)