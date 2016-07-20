To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. GMF EMEA LIVECHAT - UK ECONOMIC PROGNOSIS with Andrew Goodwin, lead UK economist, Oxford Economics Has the appointment of Theresa May as UK Prime Minister done enough to calm markets for the time being, with many questions over "Brexit" still needing an answer? To join the conversation at 1430 IST, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Wipro sees low growth in Q2, cautions on Brexit India's third-largest software services exporter Wipro forecast muted revenue growth in the current quarter and warned Britain's decision to leave the European Union could lead some customers to defer business over the medium term.  India to inject $3.4 billion into state banks to revive credit growth India will inject 229.15 billion rupees ($3.41 billion) into 13 state-run banks to help shore up the cash-strapped lenders and revive loan growth that has hit a two-decade low.  India's monsoon cheer forecast to continue as La Nina kicks in The El Nino weather pattern is likely to dissipate by early August, giving way to La Nina, two top officials of the Indian weather office said on Tuesday, swelling already bountiful monsoon rains that are crucial for India's farm sector.  Boeing revises India aircraft forecast to 1,850 new jets over 20 years Boeing Co said on Tuesday it expects Indian airlines to order 1,850 new aircraft worth $265 billion over the next 20 years, up from an earlier forecast, thanks to the new aviation rules that the manufacturer said will boost demand. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump officially captures Republican White House nomination Thirteen months after launching an improbable bid for the White House, Donald Trump captured the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday,having vanquished 16 party rivals, warred with much of its establishment and provoked controversy at every turn.  North Korea says missile test simulated attack on South Korea ports, airfields North Korea said it had conducted a ballistic missile test that simulated preemptive strikes against South Korean ports and airfields used by the U.S. military, likely referring to the launches of three missiles on Tuesday.  Erdogan targets more than 50,000 in purge after failed Turkish coup Turkey vowed to root out allies of the U.S.-based cleric it blames for an abortive coup last week, widening a purge of the army, police and judiciary on Tuesday to universities and schools, the intelligence agency and religious authorities. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,564.50, up 0.13 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely edge lower against the dollar, tracking most of its Asian peers, as better-than-expected in U.S. housing starts data lifted the greenback.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as investors look for fresh positive triggers while eagerly waiting for the government to announce a new governor of the central bank. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.26 pct-7.30 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 pulled back from record highs on Tuesday, while the Dow industrials edged up for an eighth straight day of gains, as investors digested mixed earnings reports amid lowered expectations for global economic growth.  Asian stocks stepped back after a record run on Wall Street showed signs of petering out, while the dollar hovered near a four-month high against a basket of currencies following upbeat U.S. data.  The dollar firmed, as strong U.S. data and rising expectations that the Bank of Japan will muster additional easing steps sent the dollar index to four-month highs.  U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Tuesday as risk appetite waned following declines in stocks, hurt by the drop in oil prices as well as soft consumer sentiment data in Germany.  Oil futures rose after an industry group released weekly figures showing U.S. stockpiles fell more than expected last week.  Gold was little changed as bullion gleaned little impetus from weaker equities as the dollar rose to a four-month high on the back of better than expected U.S. housing data. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.15/67.18 July 19 $81.7 mln $77.50 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.37 pct Month-to-date $740.99 mln $1.04 bln Year-to-date $3.70 bln -$1.10 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.10 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)