FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: NITI Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant to address a capacity
building workshop on public finance in New Delhi.
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
2:30 pm: HDFC Bank holds annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai.
GMF ASIA LIVECHAT - VIEW FROM TURKEY with Dr. Saban Kardas, International
Relations Faculty at TOBB University of Economics and Technology and President
of Middle East Strategic Research Center
Saban Kardas is a Turkey specialist. He actively contributes papers on
Turkey's international relations, security studies, human rights and energy
policy to the German Mashall Fund, Wilson Centre and others. Saban joins us with
an on-ground perspective from Ankara to discuss the failed Turkish coup,
Erdogan's future, the Incirlik air base and the role of the U.S. To join the
INDIA TOP NEWS
Canada's Brookfield plans $1 billion investment in Indian distressed
assets
Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc plans to invest about $1 billion in
Indian distressed assets through a joint venture with State Bank of India,
India's largest lender, where banks are battling a record $120 billion of sour
debt.
Tata Steel aims to double Indian workforce's productivity- source
India's Tata Steel Ltd plans to double the productivty of its workforce in
its domestic operations in the next five years as it seeks to be more
competitive, a senior company official said.
RBS's Indian job relocations are the ultimate betrayal, says union
British employee union Unite has criticised proposals by state-backed lender
Royal Bank of Scotland to relocate another 66 jobs from Britain to India, a plan
it described as the ultimate betrayal of the bank's workforce.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Ted Cruz jeered, wife escorted out at raucous Republican convention
Underscoring deep divisions at the Republican National Convention, U.S.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was loudly booed on Wednesday night after he declined
to endorse the party's presidential nominee Donald Trump and urged people to
vote their conscience.
U.S. sues to seize $1 billion in assets tied to Malaysian state fund
U.S. prosecutors sued on Wednesday to seize more than $1 billion in assets
they said were tied to money stolen from the Malaysian state development fund,
which was overseen by the prime minister, and used to finance "The Wolf of Wall
Street" film and to buy property and works of art.
BOJ could wipe out bets on July easing
Investors betting the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week
could be riding for a fall, as the yen's recent weakening and a government
spending package take some pressure off the bank to step up its massive stimulus
programme.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,585.50, down 0.02 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the U.S. dollar,
tracking gains across global share indices, even as caution ahead of the outcome
of today's European Central Bank meeting is expected to keep trading thin.
Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge lower, as investors may defer
purchases ahead of a fresh supply of notes tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark
7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.25 pct-7.30 pct band
today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street gained on Wednesday and the S&P 500 and Dow industrials set
fresh records, as Microsoft's strong results boosted the indexes and marked the
latest sign that U.S. corporate earnings season may be less dour than
feared.
Asian stocks climbed to nine-month highs helped by a pickup in capital
inflows and a recovery in global oil prices, while the dollar stood strong on
growing bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as September.
The dollar hit a six-week high against the safe-haven yen as investor
risk appetite remained strong, boosting equities and pushing U.S. debt yields
higher to favour the greenback.
U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday in thin trading, bolstered by
gains in stocks worldwide as well as a growing view that the Federal Reserve
could raise interest rates at least once this year despite risk seen from recent
geopolitical events.
Oil prices rose , lifting U.S. crude from two-month lows, after the U.S.
government reported a ninth straight week of crude inventory draws, easing some
concerns in a market worried about a glut.
Gold hit a three-week low , after falling more than 1 percent in the
previous session, as equities rose and with investors eyeing a European Central
Bank meeting later in the day amid rising expectations rise for a U.S. interest
rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.16/67.19 July 20 $32.0 mln $81.10 mln
10-yr bond yield 7.36 pct Month-to-date $846.92 mln $1.12 bln
Year-to-date $3.80 bln -$1.02 bln
($1 = 67.20 Indian rupees)
