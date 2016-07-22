To access the newsletter, click on the link: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 4:45 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to unveil SBI payment vision, launch strategic merchant alliances in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: Axis Bank holds post-earnings conference call in Mumbai. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. GMF - THE WEEKAHEAD - with Reuters markets editor Mike Dolan Join Mike as he goes through the key macroeconomic and political themes for the coming week at 1530 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  HDFC Bank says "comfortable" with higher bad loans in Q1 India's HDFC Bank Ltd said it was "comfortable" with the rise in bad loans in its fiscal first quarter as the nation's second-biggest private sector lender by assets reported net profit rose by a fifth in line with analysts' estimates.  New India central bank chief will face stubborn old foe: rural inflation India's next central bank governor could learn a lot about stubbornly high prices in rural areas by driving down a ramshackle road in Uttar Pradesh state to talk to small farmers like Dharmendra Malik.  India economic growth to remain solid, only one rate cut likely India's economy will hum along at a solid pace for the remainder of this fiscal year provided structural reforms are passed, while above-target inflation means the central bank will only cut rates once more this year, a Reuters poll found.  India's L&T Infotech makes weak market debut on cloudy IT sector outlook Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, India's sixth-biggest software services exporter, fell as much as 6 percent on its market debut on Thursday, as uncertainties over technology spending by European clients cloud the outlook for the sector.  Cairn India's first quarter net profit drops 28 percent Oil explorer Cairn India Ltd,controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, said on Thursday consolidated net profit in the first quarter of its business year fell 28 percent from the same period a year ago due to lower crude oil prices. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump sharpens attack on Clinton, vows law and order if elected Donald Trump will accuse Democratic rival Hillary Clinton of being corrupt and ineffective and portray himself as a friend of the working class who will restore law and order in a speech on Thursday accepting the Republican presidential nomination.  U.S. lawsuits link Malaysian leader to stolen money from 1MDB fund Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday judgment should be withheld until all the facts are knownafter the U.S. government filed lawsuits seeking to seize $1 billion in assets bought with money stolen from a state fund he oversaw.  Erdogan says Turkey's military to be restructured after abortive coup Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Thursday that there were significant intelligence failures ahead of last week's attempted military coup and that the armed forces would quickly be restructured and have "fresh blood". LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,526.50, up 0.05 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open unchanged to slightly lower against the U.S. dollar, as a pause in the recent global equity rally is expected to overshadow the impact of broad greenback weakness.  Indian sovereign bonds will likely edge higher, as the central bank has allowed more government securities held by banks to be considered under Basel III liquidity. However, any major gains in the benchmark bond may be ruled out ahead of its auction later today. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 7.24 pct-7.29 pct band today. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street cooled off on Thursday as disappointing quarterly reports from tech stalwart Intel and from transportation companies stalled momentum in a U.S. corporate earnings season that has been better than feared.  Asian stocks dipped after weak corporate results halted Wall Street's record run overnight, while the yen held to large gains made after the Bank of Japan's governor downplayed the need for "helicopter money" monetary policies.  The yen hovered above six-week lows after comments from Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dented speculation Japan may be preparing a radical "helicopter money" economic stimulus.  U.S. Treasury long-dated debt yields fell from multi-week highs on Thursday, tracking declines in U.S. equities, as risk aversion crept back into the market with earnings disappointment at U.S. tech company Intel and news of arrests over an alleged terror plot in Brazil.  Crude oil futures rose but gains were limited following big falls in the previous session as investors reassessed U.S. data underlining the glut in petroleum, while Iraqi crude exports are on the rise.  Gold held steady, after rising over 1 percent in the previous session, as equities fell on weak corporate results and the dollar eased but the metal remained on course for a second straight weekly decline. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.18/67.21 July 21 $62.5 mln -$50.62 mln 10-yr bond yield 7.34 pct Month-to-date $918.85 mln $1.07 bln Year-to-date $3.87 bln -$1.07 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.17 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)