FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Monsoon session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Axis Bank first-quarter profit hit by bad loan surge
India's Axis Bank Ltd on Friday reported a surge in bad loans in its first
quarter that pushed net profit down by a fifth but the bank said the growth in
problem loans was in line with its expectations.
Union Bank reports cyber breach on offshore account
Union Bank of India Ltd said on Friday one of the bank's offshore accounts
was breached in a cyber attack, but the money trail was traced and the movement
of funds was blocked.
GM re-evaluates India investment, new car platform on hold
General Motors is re-evaluating its planned $1 billion investment in India
and has put on hold moves to bring a new car platform to India as it re-assesses
its strategy in the country, according to company officials.
Vedanta sweetens Cairn India deal terms after takeover delayed
Vedanta Ltd has offered to sweeten the terms for taking over subsidiary
Cairn India Ltd after an initial bid had been stymied for a year.
Vodafone chief says India listing could help with any future Liberty
tie-up
Vodafone's planned listing of its Indian business could help the British
group if it pursues any further tie-ups with cable-TV company Liberty Global in
Europe, its chief executive said on Friday.
Kia Motors expected to pick site for first India plant next month
South Korea's Kia Motors Corp is expected to pick a site next month for its
first factory in India, stepping up plans to start making cars in one of the
world's fast-growing auto markets, two people familiar with the matter
said.
GAIL, Russia's Gazprom renegotiating LNG deal -sources
GAIL India Ltd is in talks with Russia's Gazprom to delay and renegotiate a
20-year gas purchase deal undercut by low spot prices, sources familiar with the
matter say, as weak demand at home forces it to stall some contracted
supply.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Syrian man dies carrying bomb in Germany; 12 injured
A 27-year-old Syrian man who had been denied asylum in Germany a year ago
died on Sunday when a bomb he was carrying exploded outside a music festival in
Ansbach, Germany, a Bavarian state official told a news conference, according to
a website.
G20 pledges inclusiveness, but payoff will take time
Global finance officials, jolted by growing anti-trade and economic
nationalism movements behind Britain's vote to leave the European Union and
Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign, are intensifying pledges for more
"inclusive" growth.
Democrats in disarray on eve of convention to nominate Clinton
The head of the Democratic Party resigned on Sunday amid a furor over
embarrassing leaked emails, hoping to head off a growing rebellion by Bernie
Sanders supporters on the eve of the convention to nominate Hillary Clinton for
the White House.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 8,563.50, up 0.08 pct from its
previous close
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. manufacturing data sparked speculation the Federal
Reserve may consider a rate increase earlier than expected.
Indian sovereign bonds may edge higher, as the quantum of a fresh supply
of state debt is lower than scheduled, likely boosting an already buoyant
sentiment.The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 7.24 pct-7.29 pct band today, a dealer with a state-run bank said.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rose on Friday, clinching the fourth straight positive week
for the stock market, boosted by strength in telecom stalwarts AT&T and
Verizon.
Asian shares held near nine-month highs as worries over the impact of
Britain's Brexit vote eased amid efforts to maintain growth, while the dollar
was buoyed by a run of solid U.S. economic data.
The dollar was buoyant against the euro and yen as a prevailing risk-on
mood continued to support the U.S. currency and assets.
Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury debt slipped on Friday in choppy
trading although the outlook remained upbeat given generally solid U.S. economic
data over the last few weeks that support expectations of at least one interest
rate hike this year.
Crude prices inched down, staying not far from two-month lows hit in the
previous session, amid worries over a global oil glut.
Gold extended losses from the previous session ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week and amid strong appetite for
riskier assets like equities.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.13/67.16 July 22 $65.2 mln -$42.78mln
10-yr bond yield 7.32 pct Month-to-date $984.51 mln $1.03 bln
Year-to-date $3.94 bln -$1.11 bln
($1 = 67.08 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)