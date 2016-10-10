To access the newsletter, click on the link:
(India Morning Newsletter will not be published on Tuesday, October 11 and
Wednesday, October 12, as markets are closed for Dussehra and Durga Puja
respectively.)
FACTORS TO WATCH
3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch dashboard on foreign
trade data in new Delhi.
5:30 pm: Government to release August industrial output data in New Delhi.
LIVECHAT - MACRO OUTLOOK with Carsten Brzeski, chief economist, Germany, ING
Join ING's chief economist in Germany for a macro round up at 1430 IST. To
join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India under pressure on HFCs as world seeks third climate accord
India will face pressure to speed up its plans for cutting greenhouse gases
used in refrigerators, air conditioning and aerosols when governments meet this
week to hammer out what would be a third key deal to limit climate change in a
month.
Indian cotton exports to Pakistan slump amid tensions -traders
Rising hostilities between India and Pakistan have brought their $822
million-a-year trade in cotton to a juddering halt, as traders who are worried
about uncertainty over supplies and driven by patriotism hold off signing new
deals.
India to re-auction unsold airwaves when telcos' fortunes improve
India said on Friday it will consider re-auctioning mobile phone spectrum
that remained unsold in a sale this week when the financial situation of its
telecoms companies improves.
India's $174 million Endurance Tech IPO oversubscribed on last day
Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies' 11.6 billion rupee initial
public offering was nearly 44 times oversubscribed on Friday, stock exchange
data showed.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump calls video 'locker room talk,' attacks Bill Clinton
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed to put his Democratic
rival Hillary Clinton in jail if he wins the White House next month because she
operated a private email server while U.S. secretary of state.
Samsung recall crisis deepens; Yonhap reports Note 7 production halt
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has suspended production of its Galaxy Note 7
smartphones following reports of fires in replacement devices, South Korean
media said on Monday, a further setback for the tech giant trying to manage its
worst ever phone recall crisis.
IMF's Lipton likes Bank of Japan policy revamp, calls for more 'arrows'
International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton
welcomed the Bank of Japan's new policy framework as a boost to its credibility,
but called for more vigorous fiscal and structural policies to reflate a fragile
economic recovery.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,744.00, up 0.34 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as a weaker-than-expected U.S. employment report dampened demand
for the greenback.
Indian government bonds are poised to open higher, as data showed the U.S.
added fewer jobs in September, tempering expectations of a near-term Federal
Reserve rate increase. The yield on the benchmark 7.59 pct bond maturing in 2026
is likely to trade in a 6.81 pct-6.86 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stock index futures opened higher on Sunday ahead of a key U.S.
presidential debate, which will be the first time the candidates face off after
a video surfaced of Republican candidate Donald Trump making lewd comments about
women.
Asian shares crept higher and the Mexican peso climbed on Monday as
markets saw less chance a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S.
presidential bid amid a scandal over vulgar comments he made about women.
The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rose on Monday ahead of a
closely-watched U.S. presidential debate, after comments Donald Trump made about
women in a video created a firestorm around his campaign.
U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after data showed that U.S.
employment growth unexpectedly slowed in September but was stronger in August
than initially reported, and traders kept bets that the Federal Reserve is
likely to raise rates in December.
Oil prices fell over doubts that an OPEC-led plan to cut output would rein
in a global oversupply that has dogged markets for over two years.
Gold rose early, after marking a four-month low in the prior session,
supported by an easing dollar, with markets eyeing the second U.S. presidential
debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.72/66.75 October 7 $8.45 mln -$95.83 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.90 pct Month-to-date $244.64 mln -$635.94 mln
Year-to-date $7.75 bln -$601.32 mln
($1 = 66.68 Indian rupees)
