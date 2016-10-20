To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia to attend an industry event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet United States Trade Representative Michael Froman in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - ECB PREVIEW with Vasileios Gkionakis, MD and Head Global FX Strategy, Unicredit Expectation is building up of the ECB tapering its bond buying programme in its October 20th meeting. Markets will certainly be watching for Draghi's language and any hints that he may give as to the ECB's future path. We'll get a lowdown from Vasileios at 1200 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India's panel fails to finalise rates for new sales tax A council of finance ministers from India's federal and state governments on Wednesday failed to finalise the main rate of the goods and services tax and will again meet next month, raising concerns that the new sales tax might miss April's deadline.  India gold trades at premium for first time in 9 months -dealers Gold prices in India swung to a premium for the first time in nine months on Wednesday as jewellers and dealers in the world's No.2 consumer of the metal ramped up purchases ahead of major festivals.  Thales hikes orders target after India fighter deal French defence firm Thales on Wednesday hiked its target for new orders after a long-awaited Indian fighter deal revived its hopes of boosting its order book this year.  India's Endurance Tech shares surge on debut after $174 million IPO Shares of Indian auto parts maker Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd rose as much as 25 percent on their debut on Wednesday after the company's $174 million initial public offering.  Canadian fund Caisse buys $155 million stake in Indian logistics firm Canada's No. 2 pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), has acquired a minority stake worth $155 million in India's TVS Logistics Services Ltd, the privately held Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.  India's Axis Bank says no loss from cyber attack Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, said on Wednesday there was no loss to its customers from a recent cyber attack.  UAE's Aster DM Healthcare aims for India IPO within 12 months United Arab Emirates-based Aster DM Healthcare hopes to launch an initial public offering in India within the next 12 months after filing papers with the local capital markets regulator, its chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.  Sweet paradox: India's drought-stricken farmers plant thirstiest crop Despite pleas from the government not to, Indian farmers like Santosh Wagh went right back to planting sugar cane as soon as the first nourishing monsoon rains brought water to his drought-stricken region of central India. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  In last debate, Trump refuses to say he will accept election results Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested he might reject the outcome of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election if he loses, a possibility his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton called "horrifying."  ECB seen firmly on hold, charting course to more easing in December The European Central Bank is set to keep policy unchanged on Thursday but will likely lay the groundwork for more easing in December as it tries to sustain a long-awaited rebound in consumer prices.  Tesla says self-driving hardware to be built into all its cars Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday all new Tesla Motors Inc models will come with hardware to enable them to be fully self-driving, as the Silicon Valley electric car company bids to be the first among many rivals to get autonomous vehicles on the road. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,694.50, up 0.42 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open little changed against the dollar, tracking lackluster trade in other Asian currencies as investors digest the final U.S. presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.  Indian government bonds are poised to open lower, as another round of an open market purchase of notes by the central bank remains elusive ahead of a fresh debt auction tomorrow. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.71 pct - 6.76 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks notched a second straight day of gains on Wednesday, as climbing oil prices lifted the energy sector and earnings from Morgan Stanley provided a boost to financials.  Asian stocks advanced, propelled by strong U.S. earnings and oil prices near a 15-month high, as the third and final U.S. presidential debate before the Nov. 8 election got underway.  The dollar was steady in early trading, as investors awaited the final debate before next month's U.S. presidential election as well as a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.  U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday as dealers bought and sold government bonds to hedge securities they underwrote, which was led by Saudi Arabia's first-ever global bond issue.  Oil prices dipped on profit taking after markets rallied the previous day due to a draw in U.S. stocks and an expectation of an OPEC-led cut in production.  Gold prices were stable, after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session, with markets keeping a close watch on the final U.S. presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.63/66.66 October 19 - -$74.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.91 pct Month-to-date -$63.18 mln -$1.18 bln Year-to-date $7.45 bln -$1.15 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.67 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)