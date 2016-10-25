To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to attend conference on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha and TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma to attend CII summit in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: HDFC Bank earnings conference call in Mumbai. 3:00 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank media briefing after quarterly earnings announcement in Mumbai. 5:15 pm: IDFC Bank conference call after second quarter earnings in Mumbai. LIVECHAT - BREXIT VIEW with Aurelija Augulyte, Senior Analyst and Macro Strategist, Nordea Markets Since British PM Theresa May has talked about a March timeline for triggering Article 50, the pound has been tumbling with increasing talks of a "hard Brexit". To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Patriarch steps in at India's Tata Sons after board ousts chairman Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India's most influential families, will take over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the salt-to-software conglomerate's board ousted Cyrus Mistry, who had sought to shake up the firm's management.  Idea Cellular profit slumps on competition, costs Idea Cellular, India's third-largest telecoms operator by revenue, reported an 88 percent slump in second- quarter profit as competition from a new wireless carrier and higher costs weighed.  Cotton exports to slump as Pakistan trims purchases India's cotton exports in 2016/17 are likely to fall 28 percent from a year ago to 5 million bales as its top buyer Pakistan is set to halve purchases due to rising hostilities and improvement in its own production, industry and government officials said.  Ola ties up with BMW for luxury cabs segment Indian ride-sharing service Ola has partnered with German carmaker BMW to strengthen its luxury mobility segment, the app-based taxi aggregator said on Monday.  Proposed algorithmic trading rules cast pall over bourse IPOs A proposed crackdown on algorithmic trading in India could hurt the earnings of the country's two main stock exchanges just as both bourses prepare to make their much-awaited stock market debuts.  Modi wades into political battle over Muslim divorce law Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday waded into a controversy over a Muslim divorce law he said was destroying women's lives, drawing criticism from rivals that he was fishing for minority votes in a major state election next year.  RBI meets bank officials after debit card security breach India's central bank said it met with senior officials from select banks, the National Payment Corporation of India and card network operators following one of the country's largest-ever cyber security incidents.  Police kill 24 Maoist insurgents in Odisha Indian police killed at least 24 Maoist rebels in a remote, forested area of the eastern state of Odisha on Monday, police said, one of the heaviest casualty tolls suffered by the insurgents in recent years. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Gunmen kill 48 in attack on police academy in Pakistani city of Quetta At least 48 people were killed and 75 wounded when gunman stormed a Pakistani police training academy in the southwestern city of Quetta, hospital officials said on Tuesday.  Clinton slams Trump for comments on offensive against Islamic State U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed rival Donald Trump on Monday for saying that the week-old effort to retake the Iraqi city of Mosul from the control of Islamic State was going badly.  France clears "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, children in limbo France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" camp on Monday as many migrants who have camped for months or years among sand dunes near Calais gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalisingly short sea crossing away. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,726.00, trading up 0.05 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, tracking its Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. manufacturing activity data and comments from a Federal Reserve official strengthened the case for a rate increase by December.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors brace for a heavy supply of notes this week amid doubts whether the central bank will hold another open market purchase of bonds in the near term. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.75 pct - 6.80 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings, while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see untapped value in the market.  Japanese shares hit a six-month top as the dollar advanced on the yen, while risk sentiment got a lift after factory surveys in the United States and Europe boasted the best readings of the year so far.  The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of major currencies as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve official cemented expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end.  U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher on Monday, in line with a rise in global bond yields and gains in U.S. stocks, with traders seeing little action ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.  Oil prices dipped over disagreement within producer cartel OPEC on who should cut how much production in a planned coordinated reduction to prop up prices.  Gold prices edged slightly lower as the U.S. dollar gained on increasing expectations of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. 