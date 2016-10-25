To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das to attend conference on
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code in New Delhi.
10:00 am: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha and TRAI Chairman R.S. Sharma to
attend CII summit in New Delhi.
2:00 pm: HDFC Bank earnings conference call in Mumbai.
3:00 pm: Kotak Mahindra Bank media briefing after quarterly earnings
announcement in Mumbai.
5:15 pm: IDFC Bank conference call after second quarter earnings in Mumbai.
LIVECHAT - BREXIT VIEW with Aurelija Augulyte, Senior Analyst and Macro
Strategist, Nordea Markets
Since British PM Theresa May has talked about a March timeline for
triggering Article 50, the pound has been tumbling with increasing talks of a
"hard Brexit". Augulyte chats about her outlook at 1130 IST. To join the
conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Patriarch steps in at India's Tata Sons after board ousts chairman
Ratan Tata, patriarch of one of India's most influential families, will take
over as interim chairman of Tata Sons after the salt-to-software conglomerate's
board ousted Cyrus Mistry, who had sought to shake up the firm's management.
Idea Cellular profit slumps on competition, costs
Idea Cellular, India's third-largest telecoms operator by revenue, reported
an 88 percent slump in second- quarter profit as competition from a new wireless
carrier and higher costs weighed.
Cotton exports to slump as Pakistan trims purchases
India's cotton exports in 2016/17 are likely to fall 28 percent from a year
ago to 5 million bales as its top buyer Pakistan is set to halve purchases due
to rising hostilities and improvement in its own production, industry and
government officials said.
Ola ties up with BMW for luxury cabs segment
Indian ride-sharing service Ola has partnered with German carmaker BMW to
strengthen its luxury mobility segment, the app-based taxi aggregator said on
Monday.
Proposed algorithmic trading rules cast pall over bourse IPOs
A proposed crackdown on algorithmic trading in India could hurt the earnings
of the country's two main stock exchanges just as both bourses prepare to make
their much-awaited stock market debuts.
Modi wades into political battle over Muslim divorce law
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday waded into a controversy over
a Muslim divorce law he said was destroying women's lives, drawing criticism
from rivals that he was fishing for minority votes in a major state election
next year.
RBI meets bank officials after debit card security breach
India's central bank said it met with senior officials from select banks,
the National Payment Corporation of India and card network operators following
one of the country's largest-ever cyber security incidents.
Police kill 24 Maoist insurgents in Odisha
Indian police killed at least 24 Maoist rebels in a remote, forested area of
the eastern state of Odisha on Monday, police said, one of the heaviest casualty
tolls suffered by the insurgents in recent years.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Gunmen kill 48 in attack on police academy in Pakistani city of Quetta
At least 48 people were killed and 75 wounded when gunman stormed a
Pakistani police training academy in the southwestern city of Quetta, hospital
officials said on Tuesday.
Clinton slams Trump for comments on offensive against Islamic State
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slammed rival Donald
Trump on Monday for saying that the week-old effort to retake the Iraqi city of
Mosul from the control of Islamic State was going badly.
France clears "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, children in limbo
France began clearing the sprawling "Jungle" camp on Monday as many migrants
who have camped for months or years among sand dunes near Calais gave up on
their dreams of reaching Britain, a tantalisingly short sea crossing away.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,726.00, trading up 0.05 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as upbeat U.S. manufacturing activity data and comments from a
Federal Reserve official strengthened the case for a rate increase by December.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors brace for a
heavy supply of notes this week amid doubts whether the central bank will hold
another open market purchase of bonds in the near term. The yield on the
benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.75 pct - 6.80
pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 hit a two-week high on Monday on the back of strong earnings,
while a flurry of acquisitions indicated corporate America continues to see
untapped value in the market.
Japanese shares hit a six-month top as the dollar advanced on the yen,
while risk sentiment got a lift after factory surveys in the United States and
Europe boasted the best readings of the year so far.
The dollar held near nine-month highs against a basket of major currencies
as solid U.S. manufacturing activity and comments from a Federal Reserve
official cemented expectations of a U.S. rate hike by year-end.
U.S. Treasury yields lurched higher on Monday, in line with a rise in
global bond yields and gains in U.S. stocks, with traders seeing little action
ahead of next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Oil prices dipped over disagreement within producer cartel OPEC on who
should cut how much production in a planned coordinated reduction to prop up
prices.
Gold prices edged slightly lower as the U.S. dollar gained on increasing
expectations of a December interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.83/66.86 October 24 -$48.57 mln $85.56 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.92 pct Month-to-date -$89.54 mln -$919.11 bln
Year-to-date $7.42 bln -$884.49 mln
($1 = 66.85 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)