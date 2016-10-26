To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to brief media on World Bank report in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: New Zealand Prime Minister John Key and India's Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at industry event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - OPEC VIEW with Tatiana Mitrova, Head of Oil and Gas Department at The Energy Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Join Tatiana at 1130 IST as she discusses OPEC and non-OPEC countries attempts to form a consensus to cut or freeze oil output around current levels. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata shake-up may distract group from restructuring efforts The surprise removal of Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry and his advisory team, and the temporary return of family patriarch Ratan Tata, may distract the salt-to-software conglomerate from its efforts to trim debt and reshape some of its businesses.  Axis Bank net profit slumps as bad loans rise Axis Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported an 83 percent fall in second-quarter net profit after a sharp rise in bad loans, providing more evidence of how India's banks are struggling to cope with a $138 billion distressed loan burden.  E-tailer Flipkart's CFO resigns India's largest e-commerce firm Flipkart said on Tuesday its chief financial officer would leave the company at the end of this year.  U.S. locks in duties on certain Indian steel pipes The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday voted to lock in duties on imports of welded stainless pressure pipe from India as it affirmed the goods were harming the U.S. industry.  INTERVIEW-Tata Power CEO says to buy stranded power assets in India India's Tata Power Company Ltd plans to expand capacity by acquiring some of the country's numerous underutilised plants instead of investing in expensive new facilities, the utility's chief executive said.  Bharti Airtel Q2 net declines on higher costs, Jio weighs on mobile business India's top telecoms network operator Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a drop in second-quarter profit due to higher costs and said competition from a new carrier led to slow growth in the mobile business.  Anticipating tax reform, a shake-up in India's "zero mile" city When Indian retailer Future Group opened a warehouse on the outskirts of Nagpur three years ago to supply its supermarkets, the building was surrounded by dry, barren fields. Now it is only one in an expanse of distribution centres, storage depots and factories.  Dr Reddy's profit misses view as emerging markets sales fall Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, India's second-largest drugmaker, reported a quarterly profit that was below analysts' estimates due to a drop in sales, mainly in emerging markets. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Apple's holiday surprise: big sales, not so big profits Apple Inc posted its third successive quarter of declining iPhone sales on Tuesday and forecast slimmer-than-expected profit margins over the upcoming holiday season even as it projected record sales, sending its shares down.  Clinton warns against complacency, Trump warns of World War Three Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned her supporters on Tuesday against complacency as opinion polls show her holding a clear lead over Republican rival Donald Trump with two weeks left until the Nov. 8 election.  Apple supplier LG Display tips strong Q4, flags order pickup from key client South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd said it expects strong fourth-quarter earnings as the Apple Inc supplier tipped growth in shipments of medium-to-small sized panels to a key client it would not name. The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as the euro edged higher against the greenback after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney dampened expectations of further easing in Europe. Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade, as investors eye fresh domestic and global cues amid fading prospects of another open market purchase of notes in the near term. U.S. stocks slipped from two-week highs on Tuesday as results and forecasts from companies in sectors including housing and consumer products failed to live up to expectations. Asian shares followed in the footsteps of Wall Street, which pulled back overnight on disappointing earnings, while the dollar inched down from a seven-month high and oil prices extended this week's losses. The dollar took a breather in early Asia trading, but was still not far from a nearly nine-month peak against a currency basket as expectations for a year-end rate hike by the Federal Reserve remained intact. U.S. long-dated Treasury yields slipped on Tuesday after data showed a decline in U.S. consumer confidence this month, although the outlook on yields remained intact as investors see the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in December. Oil prices fell, pulled down by a report of surging U.S. crude inventories, rising output in Nigeria and squabbling among producers about a planned output cut, which together re-ignited concerns over a global supply glut. Gold prices extended gains after touching nearly 3-week highs in the previous session, buoyed by rising physical demand ahead of India's late-October festival season. 