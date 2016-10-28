To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Tata group accuses ousted chairman of malice
Tata Sons accused its former chairman, Cyrus Mistry, of making
"unsubstantiated claims and malicious allegations" against the Indian
conglomerate as the gloves came off in a bitter and highly public row over his
sacking earlier this week.
EXCLUSIVE-India's tobacco industry, government face off ahead of WHO
conference
India's $11 billion tobacco industry has urged the government to take a
softer line on tobacco control efforts when it hosts a WHO conference in New
Delhi next month, but officials say the government will not bow to "pressure
tactics".
Maruti Suzuki Q2 profit soars 60 percent, beats estimates
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest-selling automaker, posted a better
than expected 60 percent surge in second-quarter net profit as demand grew for
its compact and utility vehicles.
Struggling Indian savers threaten Modi's growth ambition
For India's dream of taking the baton of global growth from China, its
savings rate is flashing a warning sign.
Tata Steel's plans to seek partner on European steel assets unchanged-
source
Tata Steel Ltd's plans for its European steel business are unchanged and the
debt-laden firm is still seeking a partner for a joint venture to run the
assets, according to a source present at a closed-door analyst briefing on
Thursday.
ONGC says Venezuela's PDVSA to supply oil
Venezuela's national oil company Petroleos de Venezuela has agreed to supply
oil on a monthly basis to India to help settle dues which Venezuela owes to
India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, ONGC Chairman D K Sarraf said on
Thursday.
PNB Housing Finance sees strong demand for up to $449 million IPO
Indian mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance Ltd's initial public offering of
shares to raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($449 million) was oversubscribed
on the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
GMR says Maldives ordered to pay it $270 million for axed airport contract
India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd said on Thursday that an international
tribunal had ruled the Maldives government should pay it $270 million in
compensation for cancelling a contract to modernise and run the archipelago's
main airport.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Plane carrying VP candidate Pence skids off NY runway, no injuries
A plane carrying U.S. Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence
skidded off the runway after landing in the rain at New York City's LaGuardia
Airport on Thursday, halting flights for at least an hour, officials said.
BOJ loses bark and bite under humbled Kuroda
As his term winds down, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has retreated
from both the radical policies and rhetoric of his early tenure, suggesting
there will be no further monetary easing except in response to a big external
shock.
Amazon forecast for holiday season disappoints as investment rises
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said high spending on warehouses and video
production would drag on profits in the holiday quarter, disappointing investors
who are weary of roller coaster results from the e-commerce giant and sending
its shares down 6 percent.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,615.00, down 0.4 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open lower against the dollar, as increasing
odds of a Federal Reserve rate increase this December pushed U.S. Treasury
yields to five-month highs, lifting demand for the dollar.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade tracking
gains in U.S. Treasury yields and ahead of a weekly auction of notes. The yield
on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.77 pct
- 6.81 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks dipped in a choppy session after the latest round of earnings
reports, as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate
sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.
Asian stocks made a subdued start, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging down 0.l percent, reflecting Wall
Street's unconvincing performance overnight.
The dollar stood tall against the yen in Asian trading, on track for
weekly gains against most rivals, as investors waited for U.S. third quarter
growth data later in the day.
U.S. Treasury debt yields climbed to roughly five-month peaks on Thursday,
spurred by gains in German and British bonds as investors speculated that the
Bank of England and the European Central Bank would both hold off on further
easing measures.
Oil prices were steady, but on track for a weekly loss of more than 2
percent on uncertainty over whether OPEC would be able to coordinate a
production cut big enough to curb a global glut that has dogged markets for two
years.
Gold prices held steady amid a flat dollar and subdued Asian stocks, with
the metal staying on track for its second straight weekly gain.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.90/66.93 October 27 -$70.29 mln -$120.70 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.96 pct Month-to-date -$450.25 mln -$921.58 mln
Year-to-date $7.06 bln -$886.96 mln
($1 = 66.86 Indian rupees)
