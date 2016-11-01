To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here LIVECHAT with Chua Han Teng, senior Asia country risk & financial markets analyst, Fitch's BMI Research Government measures to rein in skyrocketing home prices have piled in after a record-high 11% increase in September. The domestic market also just concluded a traditional peak season of sales in the past two months. Chua will discuss the potential policy headwinds and sales trend in the real estate market at 1200 IST. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  With Tata patriarch back as pilot, likely tailwind for airline ventures As family patriarch Ratan Tata takes back the controls at his Indian conglomerate after a boardroom coup this week, one sector is cheering his, albeit interim, return: the group's airline ventures, both lagging competitors in India's cutthroat market.  India says destroys four posts along contested border with Pakistan The Indian army said it had destroyed four Pakistani military posts along its contested border on Saturday, the latest escalation of tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.  AirAsia India investigating former staff for financial irregularities AirAsia India is investigating certain former employees over irregular personal expense claims, the aviation joint venture of Tata Sons and Malaysian airline AirAsia Bhd said in a statement on Monday.  Growing up: Rule changes help India's oil market act its size Freed from a layer of fusty bureaucracy, India's state refiners are helping the country evolve an oil market that reflects its status as both the world's fastest growing major economy and oil consumer.  India offers to buy 200 foreign combat jets - if they're Made-in-India India is offering to buy hundreds of fighter planes from foreign manufacturers - as long as the jets are made in India and with a local partner, air force officials say.  Smog chokes Indian capital as pollution hits hazardous levels Residents of New Delhi woke up to a blanket of smog on Monday as air quality deteriorated sharply overnight in India's capital, triggering warnings that even healthy people were at risk of respiratory problems.  Rosneft closes deal to sell a Vankor stake to ONGC for $930 million Russia's oil giant Rosneft said on Friday it closed the deal to sell a 11 percent stake in the Vankor project to India's top oil explorer ONGC for $930 million.  Three Tata execs quit, sources say, adding to uncertainty at Indian group Three senior group executives at India's Tata Sons have resigned, people close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday, as management woes appeared to deepen at the $100 billion conglomerate following the stunning ouster of its chairman. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  China Oct factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 2 years-official PMI Activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, adding to views that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising thanks to a construction boom.  Trump raises specter of crisis with Clinton in White House Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called Democratic rival Hillary Clinton a threat to the country on Monday, saying that if she is elected a probe into her emails could shadow her entire term in office, as the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Clinton's lead narrowing slightly.  S.Korean prosecutors arrest woman at centre of political crisis The woman at the centre of a political scandal that has cast the South Korean presidency into crisis was detained late on Monday, a prosecution official said, hours after she had arrived at the office of local prosecutors to answer questions. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,634.50, up 0.37 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, as the greenback remained under pressure amid renewed concerns about the U.S. presidential election after fresh probes were conducted into Democrat Hillary Clinton's use of private email servers.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower in early trade amid lack of fresh domestic triggers, while traders await outcomes of key central banks' policy meetings. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.77 pct - 6.82 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street ended barely changed on Monday as investors digested the latest large-scale corporate mergers as well as the most recent twist in a tumultuous U.S. presidential election.  Stronger-than-expected factory growth in China helped Asian stocks erase early losses on Tuesday, but investors remained cautious as the acrimonious U.S. presidential election campaign entered its final week.  The dollar edged lower as the final days of the contentious U.S. presidential campaign overshadowed other major market events, as investors weighed the latest concerns about an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server.  Benchmark U.S. Treasuries ended their worst month in almost two years on a firm note on Monday, after falling expectations of central bank accommodation sent sovereign debt yields higher globally this month and made U.S. bonds less attractive to foreigners.  Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production.  Gold was mostly unchanged amid easing equities and a steady U.S. dollar, with investors sitting tight awaiting cues from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on a possible interest rate hike. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.82/66.85 October 28 -$116.61 mln -$161.40 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.96 pct Month-to-date -$616.03 mln -$1.08 bln Year-to-date $6.89 bln -$1.05 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.79 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)