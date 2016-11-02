To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Central Board of Excise and Customs Chairman Najeeb Shah and
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence Director General to brief media in New
Delhi.
12:00 pm: NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog Chief
Executive Amitabh Kant to attend an event in New Delhi.
2:30 pm: DIPP (Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion) Secretary Ramesh
Abhishek to attend an industry conference in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Amtek to shortlist bidders for German car parts maker Tekfor - sources
Loss-making Indian car parts maker Amtek Auto is expected to shortlist
bidders for its German division Tekfor as soon as next week, people close to the
matter said, a year after starting what has been a lengthysale process.
Tata to form new group management structure within days
Ratan Tata, interim chairman of India's Tata Sons conglomerate, will outline
a revamped top management structure for the $100 billion group within days, a
person close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.
India factory PMI jumps in Oct to highest since Dec 2014
Indian factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in almost two years in
October, boosted by a surge in output and new orders, but it came alongside a
sharp rise in input costs and some pass on to end-consumers, a survey showed.
India says it is committed to global tobacco-control treaty
India reaffirmed on Tuesday its commitment to a World Health Organization
(WHO) tobacco-control treaty, despite lobbying from its $11 billion industry
that opposes some measures in the treaty that will be discussed at a conference
next week.
At least 19 killed in latest India-Pakistan border firing
India and Pakistan on Tuesday tallied at least 19 deaths in recent firing
across their disputed border in Kashmir, where the nuclear-armed neighbours are
engaging in increasingly intense artillery duels.
Ousted Tata chairman denies mishandling DoCoMo dispute
Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as chairman of Indian conglomerate Tata Sons
last week, said "insinuations" that he mishandled a dispute with Japanese
telecoms firm NTT DoCoMo Inc were baseless, ratcheting up a war of words with
the Tata board.
India's markets regulator tightens rules for credit rating agencies
India's capital market regulator on Tuesday tightened disclosure norms for
Indian credit rating agencies in a bid to boost transparency and accountability
after a number of sudden sharp corporate rating changes created concern among
investors.
U.S. issues travel advisory for India amid fears of Islamic State attacks
The U.S. embassy in New Delhi issued a security message to American citizens
in India on Tuesday to be vigilant following reports that Islamic State may be
planning to attack targets there.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
South Korea names new PM, finance minister amid political scandal
South Korea's presidential office named a new prime minister and finance
minister, the highest-level shake-up yet since President Park Geun-hye's
administration was rocked by a scandal involving a friend accused of meddling in
state affairs.
Japan nudges wary firms to invest in Russia to help resolve islands
dispute
Japan's government is lobbying its firms to invest in Russian projects to
help secure a breakthrough in a festering territorial row with Moscow when
President Vladimir Putin visits Japan in December, sources told Reuters.
Clinton camp says FBI should say what it knows about Trump's Russia ties
A top aide to Hillary Clinton urged the FBI on Tuesday to disclose what it
knows about any ties between Donald Trump and Russia, accusing the agency of
unfairly publicizing its inquiry into Clinton's email practices while staying
quiet about the Republican presidential candidate.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,570.00, down 0.91 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as increasing uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections
weighed on risk appetite.
Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, as traders await
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later today while keeping an eye
out for a delicately-poised U.S. Presidential election next week. The yield on
the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.79 pct -
6.84 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street sold off on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 closing at the lowest
level since July 7, amid growing concern over the impending U.S. presidential
election and prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
Asian shares stumbled and the U.S. dollar was on the defensive as signs
that Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump could be closing the
gap with his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton spooked investors.
The dollar slumped as the U.S. presidential election increasingly looked
too close to call, jangling investors' nerves and fuelling demand for perceived
havens such as the Japanese yen.
U.S. Treasury prices ended higher on Tuesday after stocks fell to their
lowest levels since July, increasing demand for safe-haven assets as uncertainty
over next week's U.S. presidential election weighed on investor sentiment.
Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day, with jittery investors awaiting
official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after less comprehensive
industry data showed a surprise build in inventories.
Gold held steady, off near one-month highs touched in the previous
session, with markets waiting for the outcome later in the day of a Federal
Reserve meeting for clues on the timing of a possible U.S. interest rate hike.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.67/66.70 November 1 -$18.57 mln $65.21 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.98 pct Month-to-date - -
Year-to-date $6.76 bln -$983.15 mln
($1 = 66.71 Indian rupees)
