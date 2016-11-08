To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox at India-UK Tech summit in New Delhi. 1:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at ECGC function in New Delhi. LIVECHAT-U.S. ELECTION SPECIAL with Pippa Malmgren, ex-White House, American policy analyst and international economist. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  May offers improved visa deal as India, UK launch trade talks British Prime Minister Theresa May offered India a possible improved visa deal on Monday, as the two countries kicked off talks on boosting trading links ahead of Britain's departure from the European Union.  India's ICICI Bank sees stressed corporate lending falling ICICI Bank Ltd expects its loans to stressed companies to fall significantly in the next six to nine months as asset sales help some with debt repayments, the second-biggest Indian lender said after reporting a rise in quarterly profits.  Delhi under cloud of smog, considers traffic measures to ease pollution A million school children were forced to stay at home, some businesses urged employees not to come to work and long queues formed outside shops selling face masks on Monday as New Delhi struggled with its worst pollution for nearly 20 years.  Cognizant says some top managers involved in potentially improper payments IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said on Monday some senior managers may have participated in or failed to take action to prevent making about $5 million in "potentially improper payments" primarily related to real estate and procurement in India.  India's PNB Housing Finance jumps on debut after $450 mln IPO Shares in India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd rose as much as 16.1 percent on their market debut on Monday after the company's $450 million initial public offering.  Jaguar Land Rover scraps plans to buy Silverstone race track Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said on Monday it was no longer seeking to buy or lease Silverstone in a blow to the owners of the British Grand Prix track which had been seeking ways to boost the site's finances.  Indian shelling kills three in disputed Kashmir - Pakistani official Three people were killed and five wounded on Monday in Indian shelling across the disputed border with Pakistan in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, Pakistani officials said, as tension simmers between the nuclear-armed neighbours. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Clinton and Trump chase last-minute support on U.S. election eve The U.S. presidential campaign neared its end on Monday in the same angry tone it began, with Republican Donald Trump calling Democrat Hillary Clinton a "phony" and Clinton accusing him of splitting the country, as a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll showed Clinton with a strong chance of winning.  S.Korea prosecutors raid Samsung Electronics in probe over scandal South Korean prosecutors raided the offices of Samsung Electronics as part of a probe over a political scandal involving President Park Geun-hye and her friend who is alleged to have exerted improper influence in state affairs.  China moves to bar Hong Kong activists as fears grow over intervention China's parliament passed a ruling on Monday that effectively bars two elected Hong Kong pro-independence politicians from taking office, Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory's legal and political system since the 1997 handover. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,530.50, up 0.24 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar, as improving prospects of a victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton at today's U.S. presidential elections buoyed risk appetite.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as investors make way for a large supply of state notes ahead of an all-important U.S. presidential election today.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.82 pct-6.87 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street surged on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects brightening after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against her over the use of a private email server.  Asian shares rose ahead of the U.S. presidential election, with investor sentiment buoyed by improving prospects for Democrat Hillary Clinton to win.  The dollar steadied, keeping gains made in the previous session on the growing prospect of a victory for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after the FBI cleared her of any possibility of criminal charges in its latest probe.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday, as risk appetite improved after the Federal Bureau of Investigation cleared Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of any wrongdoing in the use of a private email server.  Oil prices were stable after posting strong gains the previous day, with investors piling money into financial markets in expectation that Democrat Hillary Clinton would win the U.S. presidential election.  Gold steadied along with the dollar, after dropping nearly 2 percent in the previous session, as uncertainty just hours ahead of the U.S. presidential election kept wary investors locked into the safe-haven commodity. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 66.73/66.76 November 7 $46.43 mln $16.93 mln 10-yr bond yield 7 pct Month-to-date -$21.47 mln $259.48 mln Year-to-date $6.74 bln -$788.88 mln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 66.74 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)