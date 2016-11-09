To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
INDIA TOP NEWS
India abolishes larger banknotes in fight against graft, "black money"
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that 500 and 1,000
rupee banknotes would be withdrawn from circulation at midnight to crack down on
rampant corruption and counterfeit currency.
Indian markets likely to welcome scrapping of larger banknotes, analysts
say
Indian markets are likely to welcome the country's move to kill off its 500
and 1,000 rupee banknotes on Wednesday - the U.S. presidential election result
notwithstanding - as banks' coffers will fill up as people deposit the notes as
part of the process.
Ousted chairman had Tata strategy; company says it was "not suitable"
Before he was ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry presented the
board with a roadmap to boost profitability, squeeze out more money for
shareholders and more than double the Indian conglomerate's market value in 10
years, people familiar with the plans told Reuters.
New Delhi targets older diesel vehicles to clear up choking smog
Authorities in New Delhi began revoking licences for thousands of older
diesel vehicles on Tuesday and halted construction work on the underground rail
network, as air pollution remained several times over the safety
limit.
India's Axis Bank says ATM machines not compromised in cyber attack
Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-biggest private sector bank by assets, said on
Tuesday none of its ATM machines had been compromised in a recent cyber
attack.
Ford to invest $195 mln in new technology center in India
Ford Motor Co is investing 13 billion rupees ($195 million) over the next
five years in a technology and business centre in the Indian city of Chennai to
develop new products, design mobility solutions and provide business
services.
India's Varun Beverages falls 6 pct in early trade on listing day
Shares in India's Varun Beverages Ltd fell as much as 6 percent on their
market debut on Tuesday after the company's 11.5-billion-rupee ($166 million)
initial public offering.
Bomb attack kills child, wounds 32 Indian peacekeepers in east Congo -
U.N.
A bomb attack on U.N. peacekeepers in the east of Democratic Republic of
Congo killed a child and wounded 32 Indian troops on Tuesday, the U.N. mission
there, MONUSCO, said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump, Clinton run close in Ohio, Florida and elsewhere
Republican Donald Trump held slight leads in the vital battleground states
of Florida, Virginia and Ohio on Tuesday, clinging to a narrow advantage over
Democrat Hillary Clinton in key states that could decide their race for the
White House.
China Oct inflation picks up to 2.1 pct, producer prices near 5-year high
China's consumer inflation rate grew at its fastest pace in six months in
Octoberas food prices rose, while producer prices accelerated to a near-five
year high, exceeding expectations.
Syrian army says takes Aleppo district, rebels say battle continues
The Syrian army said it had taken a strategic district of Aleppo on Tuesday
in what would mark the most important advance in the divided city by Damascus
and its allies in weeks, but rebels said the battle was not over.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures was at 8,270, down 3.3 pct from its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as domestic
sentiment is poised to improve on New Delhi's unexpected decision to stop
accepting larger denomination banknotes as legal tender in a bid to curb black
money.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher amid volatility, as the
government's decision to flush out high-denomination currency notes from
circulation to crack down on illicit cash may buoy the rupee.The yield on the
benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.75 pct-6.87
pct band,
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors bet
Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton would most likely win the U.S. presidential
election.
The U.S. dollar sank and stock markets slammed into reverse in wild Asian
trade on Wednesday as every new exit poll in the U.S. presidential election
showed the race to be a nail-biter, sending investors stampeding to safe-haven
assets.
The dollar tumbled more than two percent versus the yen at one point and
turned tail against other major peers in volatile trade on Wednesday, as
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump edged ahead of Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton in a tight U.S. election battle.
U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday, recovering from
early lows, as investors increasingly priced in an election victory for
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
Oil prices turned downhill as early counting showed Republican Donald
Trump was doing better than expected in several crucial battleground states in
the U.S. presidential election.
Gold steadied as early state exit polls in the U.S. presidential election
showed wins for both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 66.22/66.25 November 8 $13.07 mln $471.63 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.97 pct Month-to-date -$42.10 mln $731.11 mln
Year-to-date $6.76 bln -$317.25 mln
($1= 66.62 Indian rupees)
