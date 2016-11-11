To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia to speak at education summit in New
Delhi.
2:15 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya briefs media after
quarterly earnings in Mumbai.
5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai.
5:30 pm: Government to release September industrial output data in Mumbai.
6:00 pm: Bank of Baroda Chief Executive P.S. Jayakumar briefs media after
second-quarter earnings in Mumbai.
LIVECHAT-THE WEEKAHEAD with Mike Dolan
Reuters EMEA markets editor Mike Dolan discusses the upcoming week's main market
inflection points at 4:30 pm.To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
Tata's boardroom battle with ousted chairman Mistry escalates
Tata Sons, holding firm of India's $100-billion salt-to-software Tata
conglomerate, launched a broadside on Thursday against its ousted chairman Cyrus
Mistry, criticising his performance and removing him as head of the group's
flagship business.
India's bank note ban to disrupt gold smuggling business
India's surprise move to abolish high-value bank notes has started to
disrupt cash-based gold smuggling and should benefit official importers of the
metal in the world's second biggest consumer, industry officials said.
Banks call in police as people rush to ditch old banknotes
Indian banks called in thousands of police on Thursday to manage huge queues
outside branches, as people tried to exchange bank notes abruptly pulled out of
circulation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a crackdown on "black money".
India inflation likely cooled in Oct, raising rate cut chances
Inflation in India likely cooled further in October, increasing the chance
of another interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, a Reuters poll
found.
India says tweaks rules for reverse repo operations
India's central bank said on Thursday it would allow market participants to
"re-repo", or to lend out, securities received under its reverse repo operations
starting Nov. 26, the latest in a push to deepen fixed income
markets.
Indian PM heads to Japan to seal nuclear deal amid uncertainty over US
policy
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi headed to Japan on Thursday to seal a
landmark nuclear energy pact and strengthen ties, as China's regional influence
grows and Donald Trump's election throws U.S. policies across Asia into doubt.
Sun Pharma expects U.S. drug pricing pressures to continue
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd does not expect pressure on generic drug
prices in the United States to abate anytime soon, its managing director said on
Thursday, signalling a challenging year ahead in the company's largest market.
India's finance minister says GST needs to be implemented by next
September
India needs to roll out the proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) by
September 16, 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday.
Smog lifts, but companies' view of polluted Delhi skies is dimAs New Delhi
grappled with its worst smog in 17 years, the head of India's largest mobile
payment firm got on a plane and left, one of thousands of professionals escaping
pollution that could cost the capital and the broader economy dear.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump and Obama set campaign rancor aside with White House meeting
U.S. President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump met on Thursday
for the first time, setting aside the deep rancor that dominated the long
campaign season to discuss the transition to the Republican's inauguration on
Jan. 20.
Alibaba Singles' Day sales race past $5 bln in first hour
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it racked up more
than $5 billion in transactions in the first hour of its annual 'Singles' Day'
sales blitz on Friday - a third more than in the first hour of last year's
spree.
Japan's PM Abe to meet Trump next week, pitch importance of alliance
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will seek to establish good personal ties
and pitch the importance of the bilateral security alliance when he meets U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump in New York next week, officials said on Thursday.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,414.50, down 1.46 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as the
greenback tracked a sustained uptick in U.S. bond yields amid expectations
president-elect Donald Trump's economic policies will boost inflation.
Indian government bonds will likely edge lower tracking a slump in U.S.
Treasury prices for a second straight session, and as investors make way for a
fresh supply of debt later today.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.64 pct - 6.69 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. banking sector shares on Thursday surged to levels not seen since the
midst of the 2008 financial crisis, pushing the Dow to an all-time high, while
technology shares sank as Wall Street rearranged its bets to benefit from Donald
Trump's presidency.
Asian shares dipped while the dollar strengthened broadly on Friday as
U.S. bond yields soared on expectations U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's
policies would stoke inflation.
The dollar hovered at a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen, extending big
overnight gains as the markets prepared for a Donald Trump presidency that could
stimulate the U.S. economy fiscally and lift interest rates.
The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose 38 basis points on the week
for its biggest weekly increase since January 2009 as investors dumped
longer-dated bonds on the view U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic
policies would push up inflation.
Oil prices settled more than 1 percent lower on Thursday as markets
recovered from shock over U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's victory and
focused on oversupply concerns, as well as whether OPEC will decide later this
month to cut production.
Gold was broadly steady, after dropping nearly 1.5 percent in the previous
session, as markets pondered the economic growth outlook and the timing of a
U.S. interest rate hike following the election of Donald Trump.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.21/67.24 November 10 -$109.64 mln $259.34 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.84 pct Month-to-date -$250.94 mln $1.05 bln
Year-to-date $6.51 bln -$2.36 mln
($1 = 66.63 Indian rupees)
