FACTORS TO WATCH
9:00 am: RBI Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan and Transport Minister Nitin
Gadkari at ASSOCHAM Infrastructure finance summit in Mumbai.
12:00 pm: Government to release October wholesale price inflation data in New
Delhi
5:30 pm: Government to release October consumer price inflation data in New
Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Tata Motors' independent directors give Chairman Mistry tacit nod
The independent directors of Tata Motors gave board Chairman Cyrus Mistry a
tacit nod on Monday, but stopped short of an outright endorsement, or picking
sides in the power struggle within India's largest conglomerate.
India's Tata Motors quarterly profit falls short of estimates
India's Tata Motors Ltd on Monday posted a quarterly net profit but missed
estimates due to higher realised hedging losses and a one-time provision at its
British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, the company said in a statement.
India cenbank sets up panel to oversee ATM recalibrations
India's central bank said on Monday it will set up a task force under Deputy
Governor SS Mundra to oversee the recalibration of ATM machines after the
country introduced new banknotes to replace old 500 rupee and 1,000 rupee notes.
Standard Life's Indian deal faces opposition by local regulators
British insurer Standard Life said on Monday that India's insurance watchdog
had "expressed reservations" in accepting the current deal terms for the
purchase by its Indian joint venture of Max Life Insurance.
India raises cap on bank cash withdrawal to ease public anger
India's government increased the limit on cash withdrawals from bank
accounts on Sunday to calm public anger as millions of people clamored for new
rupee bills after a shock abolishment of large denomination notes.
Action on banknotes provides a boon to struggling Indian lenders
India's withdrawal of larger banknotes from circulation is sparking a surge
in cash deposits and raising hopes the added liquidity will allow banks to lower
lending rates more aggressively.
EU warns on lapse of investment protection deals with India
A top European Union official sounded the alarm on Friday that efforts to revive
talks on a trade deal with India could be derailed by the imminent expiry of
several bilateral investment protection deals with its member
states.
Indian satellite TV operators Dish and Videocon d2h to merge
Indian satellite TV operator Dish TV India Ltd DSTV.NS said on Friday it
planned to merge with rival Videocon d2h Ltd VDTH.O to create a new company with
net subscribers of 27.6 million, strengthening its lead in India's fast-growing
direct-to-home (DTH) operator market.
Japan to supply India with nuclear power equipment, technology
Japan and India signed a civilian nuclear accord on Friday, opening the door
for Tokyo to supply New Delhi with fuel, equipment and technology for nuclear
power production, as India looks to atomic energy to sustain its rapid economic
growth.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Trump will get wake-up call when he takes office, Obama says
President-elect Donald Trump is in for a quick wake-up call and will have to
adjust his temperament when he confronts the realities of his new job on Jan.
20, President Barack Obama said on Monday.
Reynolds American rejects BAT's $47 bln takeover offer - source
U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc is seeking a higher price from
British American Tobacco Plc BATS.L after rejecting its $47 billion takeover
offer, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
New Zealand begins evacuating tourists from quake-hit town
New Zealand emergency services and defence personnel began evacuating
hundreds of tourists and residents from the South Island town of Kaikoura on
Tuesday, a day after a powerful earthquake hit the region, killing two people.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
Nifty Futures was at 8,267.00, up 0.75 pct from its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open lower against the dollar, as the
greenback hovered near multi-month highs, tracking sustained gains in U.S. bond
yields amid expectations President-elect Donald Trump's policies may stoke
inflation in the world's largest economy.
Indian government bonds will likely open steady to lower, as a slump in
U.S. Treasury prices continues, while investors await local inflation data later
today for cues.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is
likely to trade in a 6.69 pct-6.75 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks closed little changed on Monday after rising dramatically the
week before and a decline in the technology sector offset a steep rise in
financial stocks as investors bet on higher interest rates.
The U.S. dollar scaled an eleven-month peak on Tuesday and Treasury yields
extended their rise as investors braced for higher inflation in the United
States amid expectations of fiscally expansionary polices under Donald Trump's
presidency.
The dollar is closing in on a test of its highest level in almost 14 years
as bond yields soared after Donald Trump's election to president, bringing
buyers back to the U.S. currency.
The bond market sell-off resumed on Monday on the heels of the worst week
for U.S. Treasuries in more than seven years, on growing worries that inflation
will resurge under the policies of President-elect Donald Trump.
U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday to move away from a nearly two-month low
struck the day before, pushed higher by expectations of falling shale output and
renewed optimism that OPEC will deliver on touted production cuts.
Gold edged up on Tuesday as bargain-hunters were tempted to buy after the
metal hit its lowest in 5-1/2 months the session before.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.54/67.57 November 11 $220.73 mln -$214.13 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.91 pct Month-to-date -$345.76 mln $831.87 mln
Year-to-date $6.42 bln -$216.49 mln
($1 = 67.25 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay and Shradha Singh)