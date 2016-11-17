To access the newsletter, click on the link:
here
If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at:
here
FACTORS TO WATCH
10:00 am: Trade Secretary Rita Teaotia at India-Israel business forum in New
Delhi.
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
4:00 pm: Foreign Investment Promotion Board meets to consider eleven FDI
proposals in New delhi.
LIVECHAT - CHINA STOCKS with Bill Bowler
Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is poised to start as early as later this
month. Bill Bowler, China equities sales and trading, Forsyth Barr Asia, takes
questions about potential beneficiaries and expectations from the new programme
at 12.00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's gold traders on edge as Modi fights 'black money'
Some Indian gold traders are placing bulk, short-term import orders on fears
that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might soon add curbs on overseas purchases of
the metal to his withdrawal of high-denomination banknotes in his fight against
'black money', traders and jewellers said.
Ousted chairman has not made legal complaint to Tata Global
Beverages-sources
Cyrus Mistry has told Tata Global Beverages that his removal as chairman of
the company was wrong but has not made a formal legal complaint, two sources
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
EXCLUSIVE-Oil wars: how Kremlin's $13 billion Indian deal almost fell apart
A multi-billion-dollar Russian deal to buy Indian refiner Essar was nearly
sunk at the eleventh hour by a rival bid from Saudi Arabia as the two oil
superpowers vie for supremacy across the world.
Indian IT sector lobby group cuts growth forecast for FY17
India's IT services sector will likely grow slower than expected this
financial year as local and global factors weigh on the outsourcing industry, a
leading local industry lobby group said on Wednesday.
Jaguar Land Rover says half of its new cars will have electric option by
2020
Half of all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be available in an electric
version by the end of the decade, Britain's biggest carmaker said on Wednesday,
after showcasing its first electric car this week.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Confusion over Trump's first talks with foreign leader
One day before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's first meeting with a
foreign leader, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japanese officials said they
had not finalized when or where in New York it would take place, who would be
invited, or in some cases whom to call for answers.
Only a surprise will halt December Fed rate hike - Bullard
The Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates in December barring any
major shocks, policymaker James Bullard said on Wednesday, adding that a single
rate increase may be enough to move monetary policy to a "neutral setting".
Rio Tinto fires two top executives over Guinea payments
Rio Tinto has axed two of its top 10 executives amid an investigation over
around $10 million in payments to a consultant who helped it secure rights to
develop the world's largest untapped iron ore reserves in Guinea.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,128.00, up 0.35 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee will likely open little changed to lower against the
dollar, tracking weakness across most Asian currencies as risk sentiment remains
muted amid a lack of fresh cues.
Indian sovereign bonds may open little changed, as a heavy selling by
foreigners yesterday will likely deter aggressive bids, even as the nation's
banking system remains awash with cash following the government's demonetisation
drive. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to
trade in a 6.40 pct-6.50 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
The S&P 500 closed lower and the Dow ended a seven-day rally on Wednesday
as financial stocks fell but gains in technology stocks helped Nasdaq end
the day higher.
The dollar edged away from a 13-year peak, following an easing of the
week-long surge in Treasury yields that was fuelled by hopes for the Trump
administration's economic policies, and Asian stocks slipped on Wall Street's
overnight dip.
The dollar caught its breath in early Asian trading, after charging to a
14-year high against a basket of currencies on bets the Trump administration
will adopt inflationary policies.
The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Wednesday with yields on
shorter-dated maturities little changed while yields on longer-dated ones fell
as U.S. producer prices and industrial output data showed inflation could be
growing more slowly than expected.
Crude oil futures dropped after official inventory reports indicated a
larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil stocks.
Gold steadied as the U.S. dollar retreated from near 14-year highs touched
against a basket of currencies the day before.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.98/68.01 November 16 -$287.88 mln -$1.05 bln
10-yr bond yield 6.64 pct Month-to-date -$902.88 mln -$530.82 mln
Year-to-date $5.86 bln -$1.58 bln
For additional data:
India govt bond market volumes
Stock market reports
Non-deliverable forwards data
Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD]
Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT]
Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN]
($1 = 67.94 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Pathikrit Bandyopadhyay in Bengaluru)
)