FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
In a world of non-stop advertising, pop-ups and Google ad-words, one brand
has stood steady. For five decades now, Amul has been providing its viewers with
pointed one liners laced with sarcasm while managing not to lose the Amul brand.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Indian train derails, at least 119 killed, more than 150 injured
At least 119 people were killed and more than 150 injured when an Indian
express train derailed in northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with the
toll set to rise amid a scramble to locate survivors.
INSIGHT-Stranded trucks, unpaid workers: India Inc counts cost of cash
crunch
Like millions of Indians fed up with corruption and counterfeiting, Vimal
Somani cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to replace all
high-value banknotes. Two weeks on, his business is being hammered by the
ensuing cash crunch.
Petronet bets on LNG-fuelled vehicles to drive up demand
India's top gas importer Petronet LNG is betting on liquefied natural
gas-powered ships and vehicles to drive up demand for the cleaner fuel, its
managing director said, helping the world's third most polluting nation to
improve air quality.
Pakistan navy "pushed" Indian submarine clear of its waters
The Pakistani navy detected an Indian submarine off the Pakistani coast and
prevented it from entering its waters, it said in a statement on Friday,
prompting a denial by India as tension between the nuclear-armed rivals simmers.
India bonds defy global rout as bank note ban brings December rate cut
into view
A shock move by the Indian government to withdraw over 80 percent of the
country's currency in circulation has sparked a rally in bonds that could extend
into late December as markets bet on a rate cut as soon as next month.
Conservationists cry foul over India's landmark forest rights law
Almost four times as many individual as community claims have been lodged
under a landmark Indian law to protect the rights of forest dwellers and tribal
communities, sparking criticism it is being exploited for financial gain and
leading to deforestation.
Rebel group kills 3 Indian soldiers in separatist attack in Assam
Three Indian soldiers were killed and four seriously wounded on Saturday in
a separatist attack in the restive northeastern state of Assam, officials said.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
In weekend of deliberation, Mattis favored for Trump Pentagon chief
President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday assessed several more contenders for
top U.S. posts including Chris Christie and Rudy Giuliani, as blunt-spoken
retired Marine Corps General James Mattis emerged as a leading candidate for
defense secretary.
China pledges further opening as leaders scramble for free trade
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to open the economy further on Saturday
as leaders of Asia-Pacific countries sought new free-trade options following
Donald Trump's election to U.S. president on promises to scrap or renegotiate
trade deals.
Japan October exports fall more than expected as strong yen drags
Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th consecutive month and by more
than expected as the strength of the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on
trade, although current yen weakness could change the outlook.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were at 8,082.50, up 0.1 pct from its previous
close.
The Indian rupee is poised to open slightly higher against the dollar,
tracking an expected recovery in local shares, as a rebound in global crude oil
prices props up regional sentiment.
Indian sovereign bonds may open steady, as some traders may add positions
amid improved banking system liquidity in the absence of any significant
negative developments. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026
is likely to trade in a 6.40 pct - 6.46 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, with healthcare stocks leading the
declines, as investors cashed in on a post-election rally and waited for clarity
on the next administration's policies
Asian shares were on the defensive, undermined by fears that the strength
in the U.S. dollar and rising U.S. bond yields since Donald Trump's election to
president could accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets.
The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early trading, as investors
continued to back bets that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump
would embark on expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth.
U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest levels of the year on Friday,
spurred by technical positioning and expectations of higher inflation and
interest rates after the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president.
Oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer cartel OPEC moved closer to
an output cut to rein oversupply that has kept prices low for over two years.
Gold crawled higher, snapping a 3-session losing streak, helped by
physical buying after the metal slid to a 5-1/2-month low on Friday.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.17/68.20 November 18 -$136.05 mln -$259.65 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.61 pct Month-to-date -$1.33 bln -$1.04 bln
Year-to-date $5.43 bln -$2.09 bln
($1 = 68.13 Indian rupees)
