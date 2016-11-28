To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT firms rush to hire, acquire
Anticipating a more protectionist U.S. technology visa programme under a
Donald Trump administration, India's $150 billion IT services sector will speed
up acquisitions in the United States and recruit more heavily from college
campuses there.
India cenbank takes surprise action to soak up liquidity
The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday unexpectedly ordered banks to deposit
their extra cash with it, in a bid to absorb excess liquidity generated by a
government ban on larger banknotes.
India's rural economy hit hard as informal lending breaks down
Life was good for Mitharam Patil, a wealthy money lender from a small
village in the Indian state of Maharashtra. Small-time financiers like Patil
would typically lend cash to farmers and traders every day, providing a vital
source of funding for a rural economy largely shut out of the banking sector,
albeit at interest rates of about 24 percent.
Tata Steel removes Cyrus Mistry as chairman
India's Tata Steel said it removed Cyrus Mistry as chairman at a special
board meeting on Friday, the third Tata group company to depose him since his
ouster as head of the conglomerate's holding company.
Indian cash crunch hits gold demand during peak wedding season
Mumbai resident Shashikant Zhalte's wedding this weekend will be less
sparkling than his family had hoped, thanks to a cash shortage following Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock withdrawal of high-value notes to fight
"black money".
Jaguar Land Rover wants to build electric cars in Britain
Britain's biggest carmarker Jaguar Land Rover said it wants to build
electric cars in Britain in what would be a further boost to the UK automotive
sector after the Brexit vote.
India confirms H5N8 bird flu outbreak in Karnataka - OIE
India has reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus in the
southwestern state of Karnataka, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE)
said on Friday, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Samsung Electronics to consider split - Seoul Economic Daily
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will consider splitting itself into
two as proposed by activist hedge fund Elliott Management, Seoul Economic Daily
reported, citing an unnamed source.
Thatcher admirer Fillon wins French conservative presidential ticket
Hardline reformist Francois Fillon scored a resounding win in France's
conservative primaries on Sunday, making him favourite to win a presidential
election five months from now against the popular far-right and a deeply divided
left.
China's October industrial profits get boost from raw material sectors
Profit growth in China's industrial sector picked up in October, aided by
stronger sales and higher prices, suggesting further strengthening of the
world's second-largest economy, though growth was skewed towards high-polluting
heavy industry.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,076.50, trading down 0.33 pct from
its previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking its
Asian peers, as the greenback and U.S. Treasury yields retreated from recent
highs.
Indian government bonds are likely to fall sharply, after the central
bank's decision over the weekend to increase cash reserve ratio on some deposits
to absorb banking system liquidity is expected to reverse the recent rally. The
yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a
6.31 pct - 6.40 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Friday, helped
by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks as investors hunted for
bargains in a post-election rally.
Oil prices tumbled on Monday on fears that producer countries may fail to
agree an output cut, pressuring U.S. stocks and the dollar as traders reversed
their "Trumpflation" trade as weak oil prices would reduce pressure on U.S.
interest rates to rise.
The dollar gave in to gravity and pulled further away from near 14-year
highs as U.S. Treasury yields eased from recent peaks.
U.S. Treasuries were on track for their worst monthly performance in
almost eight years on Friday as investors evaluated how much further the
sell-off sparked by the surprise election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S.
president has to run.
Oil prices fell over 1 percent, extending declines from last Friday as
doubts re-emerged over the ability of major producers to cut output at a planned
meeting on Wednesday aimed at reining in global oversupply.
Gold regained its footing after dropping to a 9-1/2 month low in the
previous session, as the U.S. dollar shed further gains after touching near
14-year highs last week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.51/68.54 November 25 -$54.57 mln -$70.11 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.35 pct Month-to-date -$2.20 bln -$1.63 bln
Year-to-date $4.57 bln -$2.68 bln
($1 = 68.46 Indian rupees)
