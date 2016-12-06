To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi.
11:45 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to attend meeting of Heads of
Revenue of BRICS countries in Mumbai.
3:00 pm: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Petrotech conference in New
Delhi.
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's southern leader Jayalalithaa dies, supporters grieve in streets
One of India's most popular politicians, Jayalalithaa Jayaraman, died on
Monday following a massive cardiac arrest, setting off an outpouring of grief
among thousands of supporters gathered outside.
Indian services activity plunges into contraction in November on cash
crackdown
Indian services activity dived into contraction in November after Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's surprise move to withdraw high denomination banknotes
led to a sharp decline in demand, a survey showed on Monday.
Tata's ousted chairman defends himself in letter to shareholders
Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has reached out to shareholders of
six Tata group companies, defending his position and laying out reasons why he
should not be removed as director at their upcoming shareholder meetings.
Adani secures milestone in planned $16 billion Australian coal project
India's Adani Enterprises Ltd reached a milestone on Monday in its bid to
build a controversial $16 billion coal project in northern Australia, winning
approval for part of a rail link to service the planned mine.
China urges India not to "complicate" border dispute as Tibetan figure
visits
China called on India on Monday not to do anything to complicate their
border dispute after a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader visited a
sensitive border region controlled by India but claimed by China.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Korea corporate chiefs questioned over political scandal
The heads of South Korea's top conglomerates including the Samsung and Lotte
Groups were questioned in an unprecedented parliamentary hearing into the
political scandal that appears poised to bring down President Park Geun-hye.
U.S. seeks to reassure Beijing after Trump call with Taiwan leader
The White House said on Monday it had sought to reassure China after
President-elect Donald Trump's phone call with Taiwan's leader last week, which
the Obama administration warned could undermine progress in relations with
Beijing.
China November data to show steady growth, but yuan, capital controls a
worry
A flood of data from China in coming weeks is expected to show the economy
continued to grow at a steady pace in November, with inflation quickening and
credit expanding at a faster pace despite concerns about rising debt, a Reuters
poll showed.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,156.50, down 0.15 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, tracking most
of its Asian peers, as a rebound in the euro after Italy's referendum weighed on
demand for the greenback.
Indian government bonds will likely edge higher amid bets that the
nation's Monetary Policy Committee will announce a repurchase rate cut tomorrow.
However, any major gains would be capped amid a continuous supply of cash
management bills, which will increase in coming sessions, traders said. The
yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a
6.18 pct - 6.24 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Wall Street rose on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrials setting fresh
record highs, as services sector data gave further evidence of strength in the
domestic economy.
Asian stocks posted their biggest rise in two weeks and the euro steadied
as investors judged the selloff after Italy's referendum was overdone, with
robust U.S. economic data also helping sentiment.
The euro steadied, having bounced back from a near 21-month low set the
previous day after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's loss in a referendum
over constitutional reform, an outcome that traders had widely expected.
Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell in choppy trading on Monday as
investors viewed the dramatic bond market sell-off following Donald Trump's
surprise U.S. presidential win as overdone.
Oil prices eased early in Asia as crude output rises in virtually every
major export region despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut production,
triggering fears that a fuel glut that has dogged markets for over two years
might last well into 2017.
Gold edged up as bargain hunters moved in after prices touched their
lowest in 10 months the session before.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 68.15/68.18 December 5 -$46.74 mln -$1.32 bln
10-yr bond yield 6.40 pct Month-to-date -$76.97 mln -$1.48 bln
Year-to-date $4.07 bln -$4.63 bln
($1 = 68.21 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)