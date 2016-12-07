To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Winter session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: Monetary policy statement to be released in Mumbai. RBI media interaction at 2:45 pm and analysts call at 4:30 pm. 3:30 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at Petrotech conference in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. Agenda not given. LIVECHAT - SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENTIAL SCANDAL with Bruce Klingner, Senior Research Fellow for Northeast Asia, Heritage Foundation In her televised speech last week, South Korean President Park Geun-hye agreed to relinquish power, leaving to the Parliament all affairs including when she should step down from the presidency. She also asked the Parliament to devise ways to safely transfer power. Former CIA analyst Bruce Klingner joins GMF at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the scandal and fallouts from here. INDIA TOP NEWS  Modi's cash clampdown gamble may force India cenbank to cut rates An intense cash shortage in India could force the central bank to cut interest rates to a six-year low on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's currency gamble threatens to hit nearly every aspect of the economy, from consumers to supply chains.  Indian regional leader buried, successor named to unite party Masses of grieving supporters wailed, beat their chests and cast flowers on Tuesday as actress-turned-politician Jayaram Jayalalithaa, one of India's most powerful leaders, was buried on the shorefront in Chennai.  As Indian rate cut hopes grow, some warn of going too far The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to cut interest rates on Wednesday as the economy reels from an unexpected clampdown on cash, but foreign investors will be looking for some assurance that new Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel has firm control over monetary policy.  India's NSE listing on track after resignation of CEO - sources India's National Stock Exchange will pursue plans to raise up to $1 billion via a public listing after Chief Executive Chitra Ramkrishna's decision to step down last week, said four sources familiar with the matter.  India gas demand growth stymied by slow infrastructure development India, the world's third-biggest energy consumer, is striving to grow its natural gas use and shift away from oil and coal for power and industry, but its lack of gas import infrastructure is stymieing faster adoption of the cleaner-burning fuel.  RasGas says seeing preference for short term LNG contracts in India Qatar's RasGas is seeing preference for short-term LNG contracts from customers in India, its chief executive said on Tuesday at the Petrotech energy conference in New Delhi. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Trump claims $50 billion SoftBank investment due to his election win The head of Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which in October set up a $100 billion fund for technology investments, said on Tuesday he would invest $50 billion in U.S. businesses, a move President-elect Donald Trump claimed was a direct result of his election win.  U.S. Supreme Court backs Samsung in smartphone fight with Apple The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with Samsung in its big-money smartphone patent fight with Apple, throwing out an appeals court ruling that the South Korean company had to pay a $399 million penalty to its American rival for copying key iPhone designs.  Japan business mood brightens as yen weakens - Reuters Tankan Japanese manufacturers' confidence rose for a fourth straight month to a 16-month high in December and the service sector's mood also rose, a Reuters poll showed, with a weaker yen brightening prospects for exporters. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,185.00, up 0.17 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee is poised to open higher against the dollar amid expectations local shares will track gains in global equities, and as hopes of a rate cut at home will likely boost domestic sentiment.  Indian government bonds will likely edge higher in early trade amid bets that the nation's Monetary Policy Committee will deliver a rate cut today and the central bank will roll back the requirement for lenders to maintain incremental cash reserve ratio. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.17 pct - 6.23 pct band till the monetary policy decision. GLOBAL MARKETS  Wall Street climbed on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid post-election rally, helping the Dow set another record closing high.  Asian shares edged up as investors covered short positions in European equities as they pondered the ramifications of Italy's referendum and looked to the upcoming policy meeting of the European Central Bank.  The euro and dollar drifted sideways as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting, which may set the tone in a post-Trump rally currency market.  Most U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday, holding in narrow ranges as traders awaited possible clues from the European Central Bank on its bond purchase program following its policy meeting on Thursday.  Oil prices fell on persistent doubts a planned crude production cut led by OPEC and Russia would be deep enough to end a supply overhang that has dogged markets for over two years.  Gold edged down ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike next week and as markets waited for clues on the future of the European Central Bank's asset purchase program. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.94/67.97 December 6 $23.91 mln -$325.63 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.38 pct Month-to-date -$117.82 mln -$1.81 bln Year-to-date $4.03 bln -$4.95 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.90 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)