FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 11:15 am: State Bank of India Head Arundhati Bhattacharya to brief media at SBI Life Insurance event in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-CHARTING FX Take a look at the FX charts with Reuters technical analyst Martin Miller at 04:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  India to offer tax benefits to promote cashless economy - Jaitley India will offer tax incentives to small businesses engaged in cashless transactions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Tuesday, as part of the government's fight against the cash economy.  Cyrus Mistry launches legal battle against India's Tata Sons Tata Sons' ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry ratcheted up his battle against the $100 billion software-to-salt conglomerate by launching legal proceedings on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said.  Apple in talks with India to manufacture locally -WSJ Apple Inc is in talks with India's government to explore making products locally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, as the U.S. firm aims to make deeper inroads in the world's second-largest mobile phone market by users. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Obama bans new oil, gas drilling off Alaska, part of Atlantic coast U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday banned new oil and gas drilling in federal waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, in a push to leave his stamp on the environment before Republican Donald Trump takes office next month.  Australia set for strong M&A year though foreign investor limits dampen sentiment Australia's privatisation drive is set to draw billions of dollars of acquisition funds in 2017 adding to what corporate advisers expect to be a strong year for dealmaking, albeit one tempered by potential restrictions on foreign suitors.  Linde, Praxair agree $65 billion merger outline, ambitious cost savings German industrial gases group Linde and U.S. suitor Praxair have agreed an outline for a $65 billion-plus merger, with the combined company to be run out of the United States by Praxair's chief executive. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,114.50, up 0.1 pct from its previous close.  The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, helped by expectations that gains in most regional equity markets will spill over to local indices, even as trading remains thin ahead of the holiday season.  Indian government bonds will likely trade largely unchanged in early session, as investors await fresh local and global cues.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.46 pct - 6.51 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  The Dow and Nasdaq Composite rose to record highs on Tuesday in a rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.  The U.S. dollar held near 14-year peaks as global yield spreads moved inexorably in its favour, while a falling yen lifted Japanese shares to a one-year top.  The dollar hovered near a 14-year high against the euro, supported by expectations of U.S. interest rates rising more rapidly during the incoming Trump Administration.  U.S. Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as stocks gained, reducing demand for safe-haven assets, and with no new economic data to give further indications of the strength of the U.S. economy.  Oil prices nudged higher on expectations of a U.S. crude inventory draw, although trading activity was muted as markets start to wind down ahead of the Christmas weekend.  Gold extended its losses after dipping in the previous session, dragged down as the U.S. dollar stayed near 14-year highs against a basket of currencies. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.89/67.92 December 20 -$100.96 mln -$133.32 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.73 pct Month-to-date -$158.76 mln -$2.86 bln Year-to-date $3.99 bln -$6.01 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 68.03 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)