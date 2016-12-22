To access the newsletter, click on the link:
FACTORS TO WATCH
INDIA TOP NEWS
India's crackdown on cash imperils pivotal national tax reform
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's crackdown on the cash economy has
shattered the consensus needed for a new national sales tax, plunging his
boldest reform into limbo and threatening to entrench an economic
slowdown.
RBI retracts directive for lenders to question depositors
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday retracted a directive for banks to
question individuals depositing more than 5000 rupees in discontinued currency,
just two days after issuing the order.
India rate panel focuses more on inflation, plays down growth worry
Indian central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) has shifted its focus
towards inflation while playing down concern about economic growth, minutes from
its meeting this month showed on Wednesday.
Indian finance panel to grill RBI's Patel later on cash crunch
Indian central bank Governor Urjit Patel will not appear on Thursday before
parliament's finance committee to brief it on the government's decision to scrap
high-value bank notes, the panel's chairman said on Wednesday.
Cyrus Mistry petition seeks ouster of Tata Sons board
Tata Sons' ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry, in his first legal salvo against
the conglomerate, has appealed to a quasi-judicial body to either replace the
company's current board, or appoint a retired Supreme Court judge as
non-executive chairman.
Reliance Communications signs binding pact with Brookfield for $1.6
billion tower stake sale
Indian telecommunications carrier Reliance Communications Ltd said on
Wednesday it had signed a binding pact with Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure
for selling a stake in its mobile phone tower business.
Ride-hailing firms welcome liberal Indian taxi policy blueprint
Leading ride-hailing firms have praised an Indian policy blueprint on
regulating the taxi industry, saying it would offer their app-based services a
chance to flourish despite their concerns about price caps.
GLOBAL TOP NEWS
Japan plans record $830 billion spending in FY2017/18, budget-balancing
goal elusive
Japan's cabinet approved on Thursday a record $830 billion spending budget
for fiscal 2017 that counts on low interest rates and a weak yen to limit
borrowing, underscoring the challenge Tokyo faces in curbing the industrial
world's heaviest debt burden.
Trump picks 'Death by China' author for trade advisory role
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist who has
urged a hard line on trade with China, to head a newly formed White House
National Trade Council, the transition team said on Wednesday.
U.S.-supplied drones disappoint Ukraine at the front lines
Millions of dollars' worth of U.S.-supplied drones that Kiev had hoped would
help in its war against Russian-backed separatists have proven ineffective
against jamming and hacking, Ukrainian officials say.
LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK
(As reported by NewsRise)
The SGX Nifty Futures were trading at 8,050.00, down 0.30 pct from its
previous close.
The Indian rupee will likely open higher against the dollar, as
profit-taking dragged the greenback away from 14-year highs ahead of the
upcoming holidays.
Indian government bonds are likely to trade lower in the early session, as
the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee released yesterday showed members
believed retail inflation, excluding food and fuel, remained 'sticky', raising
concerns of a delay in rate cut. The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond
maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.45 pct - 6.50 pct band.
GLOBAL MARKETS
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares
losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial
Average hit record highs.
Asian shares struggled, taking their cues from a lacklustre day on Wall
Street as investors locked in gains in thin trade ahead of the upcoming
holidays.
The dollar slipped from its 14-year-high against a basket of currencies as
investors took profits ahead of holidays and a big batch of U.S. economic data
due later in the day.
U.S. Treasury debt prices gained slightly in light trading volumes before
the Christmas holiday with no major economic data on Wednesday, as investors
evaluated how many times the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates
next year.
Oil prices nudged higher, supported by a weaker dollar and optimism crude
producers would abide by an agreement to curb output to prop up markets.
Gold edged higher, after ending the prior session nearly flat as the U.S.
dollar retreated from 14-year highs touched earlier this week.
CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT
PNDF spot 67.82/67.85 December 21 -$173.68 mln $146.66 mln
10-yr bond yield 6.72 pct Month-to-date -$250.28 mln -$2.72 bln
Year-to-date $3.90 bln -$5.86 bln
($1 = 67.91 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)
)