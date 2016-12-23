To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: here (India Morning Newsletter will not be published through the year-end holiday season from December 26, 2016 to December 30, 2016. Normal service will resume from January 2, 2017. Season's Greetings and Happy New Year.) FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-QUIZ EAST The first of our Friday quizzes focuses on Asia and the week's top news. Test your wits and googling speed at 11:00 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: here INDIA TOP NEWS  Tata-Mistry spat shows independent company directors vulnerable in India The bitter boardroom battle at the heart of Tata Sons has put a spotlight on the vulnerability of India's independent company directors who stand-up to, or take on a dominant shareholder.  EXCLUSIVE-How India lobbied Moody's for a ratings upgrade, but failed India criticised Moody's ratings methods and pushed aggressively for an upgrade, documents reviewed by Reuters show, but the U.S.-based agency declined to budge citing concerns over the country's debt levels and fragile banks. GLOBAL TOP NEWS  Limited room for China to tighten policy as debt fear grows China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.  Trump tweets about nuclear weapons, raising questions and fears President-elect Donald Trump called for an expansion of the United States' nuclear capabilities on Thursday, in a tweet that alarmed nonproliferation experts who said that a boost to the U.S. arsenal could fuel global tensions.  Syrian army announces victory in Aleppo in boost for Assad The Syrian army said it had retaken complete control of Aleppo on Thursday after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the battered city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the nearly six-year-old war. LOCAL MARKETS OUTLOOK (As reported by NewsRise)  The SGX Nifty Futures was trading at 7,977.50, down 0.2% from its previous close.  Indian rupee will likely open slightly higher against the dollar, amid a lack of fresh triggers, and as the greenback trades in a narrow band ahead of the upcoming holidays.  Indian government bonds will likely edge lower, as sentiment remains subdued ahead of a fresh supply of debt, while meeting minutes of the nation's Monetary Policy Committee hint at a delay in rate cuts.The yield on the benchmark 6.97 pct bond maturing in 2026 is likely to trade in a 6.49 pct - 6.55 pct band. GLOBAL MARKETS  U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in retailers, as investors stepped back from a recent rally fueled by optimism that President-elect Donald Trump will invigorate economic growth.  Asian stocks stepped back as Wall Street took a breather from its relentless rise since the U.S. election, while the dollar hovered below its 14-year high set earlier this week.  Little was stirring in currency markets as dealers bedded down for the Christmas holidays, though the mood remains bullish for more dollar gains in the New Year as yield spreads widen in its favour.  U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday after data showed improving economic growth, and as investors prepared for new Treasury supply next week.  Oil prices slipped ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, wiping out some of the gains in the previous session as traders took profits. A strong dollar also weighed on sentiment.  Gold held little changed and was on track for a seventh straight weekly decline amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will opt for more interest rate hikes in 2017. CLOSE FII INVESTMENTS EQUITIES DEBT PNDF spot 67.83/67.86 December 22 -$90.15 mln $136.64 mln 10-yr bond yield 6.76 pct Month-to-date -$413.55 mln -$2.58 bln Year-to-date $3.74 bln -$5.73 bln For additional data: India govt bond market volumes Stock market reports Non-deliverable forwards data Corporate debt stories [IN CORPD] Local market closing/intraday levels [IN SNAPSHOT] Monthly inflows [INFLOWS RTRS TABLE IN] ($1 = 67.99 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)